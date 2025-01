Chloe Kelly returns to Arsenal on loan from Manchester City

Arsenal have announced the signing of England forward Chloe Kelly on loan from Manchester City.

Kelly, 27, returns to the Gunners having come through the club’s academy, making 19 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2018 before joining Everton.

During her time at City, Kelly won both the FA Cup and League Cup, but the Euro 2022 winner had made only one start in the Women’s Super League this season.

Welcome back to The Arsenal 💪 Chloe Kelly has joined us on loan for the rest of the 24/25 season. — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 30, 2025

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday night, Kelly highlighted that her contract is due to expire at the end of the season and said she has “accepted my future is not at this club”, adding “ultimately I just want to be happy again.”

Manchester United had also reportedly shown interest in a move for Kelly, but the England international will now focus her attentions on a return to form after a switch back to London.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said on the club website: “Chloe is an exciting attacking player and will be a great addition to our squad as we approach the second half of the season.

“She’s direct and explosive, with huge natural talent and ability. We’re all looking forward to working with Chloe as an Arsenal player in the coming months.”

USA defender Jenna Nighswonger will also team up with the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)

Earlier ahead of the 11pm transfer deadline, Arsenal had also announced the signing of United States defender Jenna Nighswonger from Gotham FC.

The 24-year-old left-back, holder of 18 caps, is the first new addition to the Gunners’ squad since Slegers was confirmed as head coach on a permanent basis on January 17.

Nighswonger said in a statement from Arsenal: “I’m so happy to be here. I’ve always wanted to play in England and joining such an historic football club is a dream come true.

“I want to win trophies with this club and help the team in any way possible. It’s an incredible feeling to be able to call myself an Arsenal player and I can’t wait to get started.”

Slegers said: “Jenna has had a great trajectory in the game and we’re delighted to bring her to Arsenal.

“Despite being only 24, she plays with great maturity and presence and knows what it takes to compete to win on the biggest stages at both domestic and national team level.

“Jenna is an important addition to our squad and I’m looking forward to getting started together.”

Nighswonger was part of the US squads that won the 2024 Concacaf Gold Cup and then, under boss Emma Hayes, gold at the Paris Olympics.

She has spent the last two years with Gotham FC, which included winning the National Women’s Soccer League Championship in 2023. She was also that season named the division’s Rookie of the Year.

We're delighted to announce Laura Wienroither has joined City on loan until the end of the season 🩵 pic.twitter.com/mC9U2EqEaV — Manchester City Women (@ManCityWomen) January 30, 2025

In a busy deadline day, Arsenal defender Laura Wienroither has joined Manchester City on loan for the rest of the season.

The 26-year-old Austria international told her new club’s website: “I’m really happy to be here and relieved that everything is done now.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with people who have trust in me and believe in me.

“I just hope I can give the trust back and I’m really excited to get started.

“When you have the chance to sign for a big club I don’t think you have a lot to think about – at least I didn’t. I’ve always had a soft spot for Man City.”

Welcome Allyson Swaby to South London 🤩🦅#CPFC // @BarclaysWSL — Crystal Palace F.C. Women (@cpfc_w) January 30, 2025

Crystal Palace have signed Jamaica centre-back Allyson Swaby from AC Milan for an undisclosed fee.

Swaby, who has played top-flight football in the United States, France and Italy, joins the Eagles on a contract until June 2027.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Swaby, 28, told the Palace website. “I’m really looking forward to being able to step onto the pitch with the team and just get straight to work.”

Palace also completed the loan signing of Netherlands international Aniek Nouwen from Chelsea.

Head coach Laura Kaminski told the Eagles website: “We’re delighted to welcome Aniek to Palace for the rest of the season.

“She is a talented defender and will bring quality and experience to our squad.”