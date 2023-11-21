Chloe Holland death: Mum describes daughter's coercive control battle

Sharon Holland told the BBC about her daughter's experience of a controlling partner

A woman calling for perpetrators of coercive control to face manslaughter charges if their victims take their own life has described her daughter's experience of domestic abuse.

Sharon Holland said her 23-year-old daughter Chloe, from Portsmouth, killed herself after a year of torment from her ex-partner Marc Masterton.

In an interview with the BBC, Sharon described how Masterton controlled Chloe and destroyed her confidence.

She now wants to see a law change.

Chloe began a relationship with Masterton in early 2022, having known him since school, and enjoyed the initial "honeymoon" stage of their relationship, her mother said.

But Chloe, herself a parent, later suffered incidents of physical abuse at the hands of Masterton, and the coercive behaviour began.

"He controlled who she spoke to, what friends she had on Facebook, he controlled her phone, I would say he controlled her finances, he controlled her freedom - and he also controlled her seeing her son," Sharon said.

"Her appearance changed - she stopped wearing her fake eyelashes, her makeup, her hair was tied up, her clothes were more covered up - she just didn't look herself."

However, she said her daughter "brushed off" any concerns she raised.

In August 2022 Chloe left Masterton and started to rebuild her life, but by October they were back in contact.

Chloe's mother said she did not know about this until two months later, shortly before the couple broke up for the second time.

She said her daughter went "quiet for a few days" after having a final "disagreement" with Masterton.

She recounted her "shock" and "not feeling it was real" when she said police told her that Chloe had made an attempt on her own life. Chloe died in hospital in February.

"I just wish I'd known everything that was going on because I could have done more," said Sharon.

"I miss her so much... she was really, really energetic, very loving and caring - she'd do anything for anyone."

Sharon Holland said Chloe (pictured as a child) had been a loving and caring young woman

Before her death, Chloe had reported Masterton for domestic abuse and gave a two-hour video submission to police that led to the 26-year-old's conviction for coercive and controlling behaviour.

He was jailed for 41 months.

Sharon does not believe this was long enough and is petitioning for a separate statutory offence for those perpetrators of coercive control whose victims take their own lives.

"If someone has coerced someone into feeling that bad that they take their own life then that should be manslaughter or they should be held accountable for that," she said.

She recently raised the issue at a Portsmouth City Council meeting and received unanimous support for her motion calling for coercive control offenders to face legal consequences in line with the suffering they have caused.

Councillor Kirsty Mellor has been supporting Mrs Holland with her petition to Parliament

Councillor Kirsty Mellor has been helping Mrs Holland with her journey.

"There is a glaring gap around this subject," said Ms Mellor.

"Suicide in domestic abuse situations is incredibly common - and it is increasing."

Dr Shonagh Dillon, chief executive of domestic abuse charity Aurora New Dawn, said it was "devastating" that Chloe's death was "not a unique story".

She said she supported the petition calling for a new law and that raising the profile of the impact coercive and controlling behaviour has on its victim was important.

"Perpetrators who are that controlling don't just stop after a woman has died or they've left the relationship, they go on to perpetrate again - so it's really important we hold those perpetrators to account," she added.

Sharon Holland's petition will require a response from the government if it reaches 10,000 signatures and at 100,000 signatures it would be considered for debate in Parliament.

Controlling or coercive behaviour became an offence under the Serious Crime Act 2015 and includes economic, emotional or psychological abuse and threats alongside physical or sexual violence.

If you have been affected by issues raised in this report, details of organisations offering information and support about suicide and emotional distress are available via BBC Action Line.

