Chloe Grace Moretz-Nick Robinson WWII Thriller ‘Shadow In The Cloud’ Gets UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK & Irish rights to WWII thriller Shadow In The Cloud, starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick Ass) and Nick Robinson (Love, Simon).

Set in the final throes of WWII, the pic follows a group of Allied soldiers as they prepare to take to the air in a B-17 Flying Fortress. The all-male crew are caught off guard when Captain Maude Garrett, played by Moretz, boards. With her military knowledge initially winning over the soldiers, things escalate quickly into chaos when they suspect her intentions are not as expected. As paranoia kicks in, something far more sinister is lurking in the shadows, something with sharp teeth and a taste for human blood.

Directed by first time feature filmmaker Roseanne Liang and written by Liang and Max Landis, the TIFF title was produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Sinister) and Tom Hern (Guns Akimbo) with Atomic Blonde producer Kelly McCormick.

The UK deal was negotiated by Signature’s CEO Marc Goldberg and Endeavor Content.

Goldberg commented: “We were blown away with Shadow In The Cloud. It delivers on every level and we are very excited to bring this title to UK audiences.”

