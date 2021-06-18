Chloe Dygert wins women's time trial in Tokyo Games tune-up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Dygert won the women's time trial at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Thursday in a tune-up for the Tokyo Olympics.

Dygert, from Brownsburg, Indiana, will be going for three gold medals in Tokyo after a crash in Italy last September as she was trying to defend her 2019 world championship in the time trial at the road cycling world championships. She needed surgery to repair her left leg.

On Thursday, she won with a time of 30 minutes, 11:22. Amber Neben of Irvine, California, finished second after two laps on the course with a time of 30:38.74, and Leah Thomas of Santa Clara, California, took third. All three will be racing in Tokyo.

"My coaches, my team, and I will now go right back to work and focus on preparations towards Tokyo and the road season ahead,” Dygert said. “I’m so honored to have raced here in Knoxville and so proud to wear this national championship jersey.”

Lawson Craddock of Houston won the men’s time trial with a time of 41:33.90 in a field of 45. Chad Haga of McKinney, Texas, was second. Craddock’s teammate Tejay van Garden of Basalt, Colorado, who will be retiring soon as a professional racer, was third.

___

