Chloe Dufour-Lapointe: Sister strength fuels Olympic passion

Editor’s note: Chloe Dufour-Lapointe is the 2014 Olympic silver medallist in moguls and one of three sisters to compete in the Sochi Winter Games. Her accomplishments also include winning gold in dual moguls at the 2013 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships. Chloe and youngest sister Justine will return to Olympic competition as part of Canada’s freestyle ski team in South Korea, where they’ll be supported by older sister Maxime.

It was Jan. 23, 2016 and we were about to make history: three sisters, for the first time, sweeping a World Cup podium.

Funny enough, on this day, we knew exactly what was possible. Maxime, Justine and I had all qualified for the Super Final and, because there are only six competitors in the event, we were already 50 percent there. So instead of focusing on winning, the three of us decided to refocus on what we had to do to do our best run. We could feel the strength we had together, that invisible link we have but no one can see.

We call it wifi.

With five skiers done, I was first and Maxime was second. The only skier left was Justine. Maxime and I were at the bottom of the course going, “Come on, Justine, you have to make it.” None of us cared what position we got on the podium, we just wanted to be there together. Justine won. I was so proud of all three of us for sharing that moment.

What does it mean to be Olympic? To me it’s all wrapped up in my sisters. We wouldn’t be where we are today without each other. In unity, we find strength. People find this hard to believe, but there’s no competition between us. We just want to help each other succeed. We see one push and we all want to push harder. We drive each other to a higher level.

When Justine and I won gold and silver in women’s moguls at the Sochi Olympics, the victory wasn’t ours alone. If you look at that photo of us on the podium in Sochi, you can see I’m crying, because I’m the emotional one, and Justine is smiling, because she’s so stoked about her run. I’m just thinking about all the work, cries, laughs, my parents, and all the people that helped me along the way. I see our dream coming true when I look at that picture, our family dream. My dad and my mum were there. Both my sisters were there. I feel like we were all on the podium together.