Chloë Sevigny Brings the Pain

Marisa Guthrie
·7 min read

The howl of a small child erupts on the other end of the phone. “Oh lord,” says Chloë Sevigny.

Her son, Vanja, who turns two on May 2, is having a moment. “He had a little spill this morning, so I think he’s a little sensitive,she explains. And then she coos: “Vanja, will you please go in the other room with Emma [the babysitter] and do some reading? Thank you. I’ll be right here.”

More from WWD

“Are you a mama?” she asks as she gets back on the phone.

Sevigny, 47, and husband Siniša Mačković (the director of Karma Art Gallery in the East Village) welcomed Vanja as COVID-19 was raging in New York City. Motherhood has naturally reoriented Sevigny’s priorities. She takes her son on location, which she admits felt “pretty risky” during COVID-19. And she wears her emotions very close to the surface. Emotional pain, she says, “is much easier to access.”

The actor, model and designer has emerged from the pandemic with her usual eclectic roster of roles, a fashion campaign (for her friend Marc Jacobs’ resort 2021 collection) and, coming up, a pandemic-delayed wedding ceremony.

Chlo&#xeb; Sevigny - Credit: Brianna Capozz/Courtesy of ID PR for Chloe Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny - Credit: Brianna Capozz/Courtesy of ID PR for Chloe Sevigny

Brianna Capozz/Courtesy of ID PR for Chloe Sevigny

In Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville,” she plays the mother of a teenage son who commits suicide. The eight-episode series is a dramatization of the real-life death by suicide of Massachusetts teen Conrad Roy 3rd and the ensuing manslaughter trial of his long-distance girlfriend Michelle Carter, who sent Conrad a series of text messages seemingly encouraging him to take his own life. (She received a 15-month prison sentence but was released early on good behavior.) Sevigny also reprises her role as Lenora Vulvokov, the troubled mother of Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia in the second season of “Russian Doll,” dropping Wednesday on Netflix. The second season of Lyonne’s, Leslye Headland’s and Amy Poehler’s cult hit travels back in time (via the Downtown 6 train) to more deeply examine the roots of generational trauma that still haunts Nadia, including the scars of her Holocaust survivor grandmother (Irén Borán).

“Everybody was, like, ‘What are they going to do after season one?’ I don’t want to say season two is better — because I’m in it more,” laughs Sevigny, “but it is just as good.”

She also has a supporting role in director Luca Guadagnino “Bones and All,” an adaptation of author Camille DeAngelis teen road movie about cannibalism that stars Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Expected in theaters later this year, Guadagnino shot the film last summer in and around Cincinnati, his first U.S.-set and -shot production. It is Sevigny’s second project with Guadagnino after 2020’s Italy-set HBO limited series “We Are Who We Are.”

And in May, Sevigny and Mačković will have their long-delayed wedding ceremony. The couple were quietly married at New York’s city hall in March 2020. “Because of COVID-19 we couldn’t have our church wedding-slash-social occasion,” she says. “So we’re considering this our real wedding.”

Here, Sevigny talks with WWD about playing a mom on screen, working with best friend Lyonne and what she’s going to wear to her wedding.

WWD: Without spoiling anything, I do like the Lenora reveal in season two of “Russian Doll.” In season two, we see Lenora earlier in her life. How did that inform your approach to the character?

Chloë Sevigny: I felt like there were a lot of unanswered questions and a lot of piqued interest around that character. I think that her mental illness had progressed when we see her later in life [in season one]. We find her in season two in a different part of her life. So I felt like I didn’t have to adhere to what I had done in the first season. It could be a little different. And what Natasha wanted to explore was very clearly on the page. So I just followed that. We would try some takes where I was really pushing it and some where I pulled it in. So there was luckily room to try and work stuff out.

WWD: Natasha is acting opposite you but she’s also directing you. What is it like working with your best friend? Is it easier to communicate?

C.S.: It’s easier and harder. She gets more annoyed with me and can take it out in a way that she can’t on other people. She can get away with it because we’re like family. (Laughs) But I think we were all just excited to be working again after COVID-19 — and to be working on something that we were proud of and stimulated by. It was the perfect alchemy.

WWD: “The Girl From Plainville” also deals with mental illness, which seems especially resonant as the pandemic has propelled these issues into the mainstream.

C.S.: We are in a mental health crisis. I just don’t think that anybody knows how to deal with it, even people coming from privilege like Michelle Carter. She was suffering and she had access to all kinds of help. It’s such a complicated issue. I think [Hollywood] can help destigmatize it and maybe that helps people reach out through the right avenues to find the right kind of help. I also think the spectrum is so vast. I mean, we all don’t have to be like “Girl Interrupted” to be suffering. I think reflecting that is a great first step.

WWD: How did you prepare to play Lynn Roy, your character in “Plainville?” There is a lot of interview footage of her. Is there more pressure in a way when you are portraying a living person?

C.S.: The first thing I did was watch the documentary [director Erin Lee Carr’s “I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter” for HBO]. I was just very moved by [Lynn Roy], by how grounded she was and the humor that she found. And I was struck by the way she spoke about her son. I know it’s very important for her that people hear her son’s story and know that he was a bright, charming, promising young man and not just news fodder. I wanted to help honor him. I tried to just capture something of what I was so moved by.

WWD: As a parent, the deepest pain imaginable is losing a child. How did becoming a mom change how you approach roles like this?

C.S.: The feelings, the emotions are much easier to access. In the past, when I’d have to access that sort of pain [for a part], I’d often think about my father and his passing. [Sevigny lost her father to cancer when she was a teenager.] It is still a really raw emotional place for me to go to. But the thought of something happening to Vanja…I can’t. And this was my first time working away from him. [“Plainville” shot in late 2020 in Savannah, Ga.] So there was also that weighing on me. How am I going to work? How am I going to go away? What if something happens to him? I mean, that alone could get me in a tailspin.

WWD: How has your has your personal style changed as you’ve entered your 40s and become a mom? Or has it?

C.S.: I think we all fell prey to comfy, cozy clothes during the pandemic. And then I also had a baby, so it was doubly so for me. I’m trying to work my way out of it and take more pride and joy and bring it every day. Because I felt like there were a couple of years where it just kind of fell away. And I wasn’t fitting into anything in my closet. And now I’m kind of getting back into stuff. I just want to have more fun and dress up when I’m just walking around the corner.

WWD: When you got married at city hall, you were very pregnant and wore a black bodycon dress. What are you going to wear at your May wedding?

C.S.: Umm, I am thinking…white. I am trying to keep it a little bit of a secret. It’s new. It’s couture. It’s definitely nontraditional.

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Lionel Messi philanthropy

    Here’s how Lionel Messi gives back.