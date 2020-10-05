Chloë Grace Moretz to Star in Amazon Series ‘The Peripheral’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloë Grace Moretz has been cast in one of the lead roles in the upcoming series adaptation of William Gibson’s “The Peripheral” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious and doomed. She has no future – until the future comes calling for her.

Moretz will next be seen in Roseanne Liang’s “Shadow in the Cloud.” The film made its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the festival’s annual Midnight Madness award. She is also currently in production on the sci-fi thriller feature “Mother/Android” and is set to star in the live-action film adaptation of the cartoon “Tom and Jerry.” Her other recent film credits include “Greta,” “Suspiria,” and the animated version of “The Addams Family.” On the TV side, she has starred on shows like “30 Rock,” “Gaslight,” and “Dirty Sexy Money.”

She is repped by WME, T Squared Entertainment and attorney Sloane Offer.

“The Peripheral” was first picked up to series by Amazon late last year. The one-hour drama hails from writer, executive producer and showrunner Scott B. Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also executive produce under their Kilter Films banner, with the pair having signed a massive overall deal at Amazon in 2019. Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce, with Athena Wickham of Kilter Films and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Television will produce.

