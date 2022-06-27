Chloë Delivers a Sultry Medley at the BET Awards

Chloë took to the stage at the BET Awards on June 26 to perform her new song, "Surprise," before launching into a short rendition of "Do It" and finishing with an excerpt of her hit "Treat Me." Chloë wore a shiny leather coat, which she removed to reveal a glittering bodysuit, and at one point, she danced around a blindfolded man seated in the center of the stage. The sultry performance showcased Chloë's talent for spectacle and undeniable star power.

The 23-year-old actor and musician was nominated for best R&B/pop artist at this year's BET Awards. She was also nominated for video of the year for her "Have Mercy" video. That song also earned Chloë a nomination for the BET Her Award. And if that wasn't exciting enough, she and her sister, Halle Bailey, were nominated for best group. Halle was in the audience at the ceremony and tweeted a shoutout to her sister after the performance.

yes chloe !!!!!!!! so proud !!!!!! 🖤🖤🖤✨✨✨✨🖤🖤🖤🖤 - Halle (@HalleBailey) June 27, 2022

Chloë rose to fame with her and her sister's successful duo, Chloe x Halle. Their second studio album, "Ungodly Hour," was released in 2020 to widespread acclaim. In 2021, the duo decided to start pursuing solo ventures. Halle had been cast as Ariel in a live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," and Chloë began her solo music career. Her debut single as a solo artist, "Have Mercy," was released on Sept. 10, 2021, along with a Medusa-themed music video that was followed by the singles "Treat Me" and "Surprise."