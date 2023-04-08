Chlöe Bailey Talks Dancing the Night Away With Beyoncé 20 Years Ago

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 10 - Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Chlöe Bailey, who has taken the Tonight Show stage several times as a musical guest, sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Friday night. The “Pray It Away” singer talked friendly sibling rivalry with her sister Halle, working with Beyoncé on the set of The Fighting Temptations, and her upcoming debut solo album, In Pieces.

Fallon shared a photo of Bailey and Beyoncé taken 20 years ago on the set of the comedy film, where she played the younger Lily. “She was so nice to me and even at the wrap party she’d hold me, and we’d dance the night away,” the artist recalled. Bailey, who credited the Beyoncé as one of the major influences in her career, added, “That was the moment my love really began for her because she was so kind to little Chloe.”

Bailey has since built her musical identity outside of Chlöe x Halle, the R&B duo she forms with her younger sister. This spring, she is set to hit the road for the “In Pieces Tour” supporting her debut solo album of the same name. The 11-date stretch of shows marks her first headlining tour performances as a solo artist.

When speaking to Rolling Stone about the biggest risk she took on making her record, Bailey said opened up about overcoming doubts. “There were so many people in my life — I’m not talking about online internet trolls, but people I was close to — who told me I couldn’t do this. Who said I wouldn’t be good enough to do this on my own,” she said. “That was scary as shit actually doing it, because there were times where I believed them. I believed the negative things being told to me. I just had to keep trusting myself, and it’s still hard even now to try to not doubt myself and talk myself out of the blessings that I’m receiving.”

