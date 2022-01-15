Chiwetel Ejiofor and Naomie Harris get cosmic in first teaser for The Man Who Fell to Earth

Chiwetel Ejiofor has landed.

The Oscar nominee's alien visitor arrives on Earth in the first teaser for Showtime's The Man Who Fell to Earth series, a new take on the material that spawned the cult-classic movie starring David Bowie.

The teaser offers a glimpse at Ejiofor's character — who does not look particularly extraterrestrial — as well as the human scientist played by his costar Naomie Harris.

The Man Who Fell To Earth

showtime Naomie Harris and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 'The Man Who Fell to Earth'

"[Ejiofor's character] arrives on our planet looking specifically for her," co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman previously told EW. "She has such extraordinary ability inside of her, but is afraid to engage with the part of herself that can make the world better."

Indeed, Ejiofor cryptically tells Harris in the teaser, "My mission is your mission."

That mission may have something to do with saving humanity from its own destruction. Kurtzman's co-showrunner Jenny Lumet told EW that she wanted to tell a story "about human beings pulling it out, stepping up, and making it through," in contrast to the downbeat tone of the original Bowie film.

"I believe that if a spaceman came to Earth, he would see all our shenanigans and he would say, 'Wait a minute, you guys are capable of some really beautiful stuff,'" Lumet added.

The Man Who Fell to Earth descends to our planet via Showtime this spring. Check out the full teaser above.

