ChiSox stop Judge, Yankees after Fowler's scary moment

CHICAGO (AP) -- Following a frightening moment for Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler in the first inning of his major league debut, Melky Cabrera and David Robertson combined to foil Aaron Judge, and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night.

Fowler was set to have surgery for an open rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee after being carted off the field. The 22-year-old started in right field and slammed into the short sidewall near the corner trying to catch Jose Abreu's foul ball with one out. Fowler calmly tried to stand and walk after hitting the wall, but his right leg buckled twice before he sat down on the warning track and waited for help.

Cabrera robbed Judge of what would have been his major league-leading 28th homer in the fifth inning. Cabrera leapt at the wall, reeled in the high drive and then momentarily pretended he hadn't caught it before pulling the ball from his glove.

Robertson halted Judge in the ninth, striking out the slugger with Brett Gardner at first base to cap his 12th save.

Judge finished 0 for 2 with three walks, one intentional.

White Sox right-hander James Shields (2-1) pitched into the seventh inning for his longest outing this season. He allowed three runs - two earned - and five hits in 6 1/3 innings in his third start since spending two months on the disabled list with a strained right lat.

Willy Garcia had two hits and two RBIs, Abreu had two doubles and Omar Narvaez drove in a run to help the AL-worst White Sox win for the third time in 11 games. This one was delayed by rain for nearly three hours, with the first pitch thrown at 10 p.m.

Austin Romine and Ronald Torreyes drove in runs for struggling New York, which lost for the 12th time in 16 games and fell a game behind first-place Boston in the AL East.

Yankees starter Luis Cessa (0-3) allowed four runs, two earned, in 4 2/3 innings in his third start in place of injured CC Sabathia, who may be close to returning.

FOWLER CARTED OFF

Fowler was scheduled to have surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The training staff attended to Fowler with manager Joe Girardi and distraught teammates looking on. After speaking briefly with Fowler, a dismayed Girardi leaned back and put both hands on his face, then called for a cart.

The rookie had his right leg stabilized, was lifted onto a cart and taken off the field. He was replaced by Rob Refsnyder. Fowler was due up for his first major league plate appearance in the second inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Tyler Austin, brought up Saturday to replace Chris Carter, was put on the 10-day disabled list with a high grade right hamstring strain.

White Sox: RF Avisail Garcia is day-to-day with left knee inflammation. Garcia leads the White Sox with .318 average, has 11 homers and 51 RBIs. He was hurt sliding back to first on a pickoff attempt in the rain on Wednesday. ... RHP Jake Petricka was placed on the 10-day DL with a right elbow strain, and RHP Juan Minaya was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

UP NEXT

Yankees: Send RHP Michael Pineda (7-4, 4.12) to the mound against RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (7-1, 2.53) as they open a weekend series at ML-leading Houston. Pineda is coming off a loss against Texas last Sunday when he lasted just four innings and allowed seven runs.

White Sox: RHP Mike Pelfry (3-6, 3.73) will face Texas' Austin Bibens-Dirkx (3-0, 3.68) to open a three-game set. Pelfry is 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in his last seven starts.

