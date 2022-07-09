Chisora vs Pulev 2: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction and ring walks tonight

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev fight for the second time in a heavyweight clash in London tonight.

It is six years since these two veteran warriors initially clashed in Hamburg, with Pulev claiming a split-decision victory in an IBF eliminator in May 2016 to claim the vacant European title.

Chisora, who turns 39 in December, has fought no fewer than 13 times since then, defying expectations over a potential retirement.

He is coming off the back off three straight defeats, dropping a pair of decisions against New Zealander Joseph Parker having previously been bested by now-unified champion Oleksandr Usyk.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CHISORA VS PULEV 2 LIVE!

Pulev, meanwhile, recently turned 41 and has only fought once since his unsuccessful world title challenge against Anthony Joshua in December 2020.

That bout came in May, when he defeated American Jerry Forrest by unanimous decision in California.

This unexpected rematch is being billed as ‘Total Carnage’, with the duo having to be separated at their last pre-fight press conference after a heated final face-off turned into something of a wrestling bout.

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev go head to head for the second time in London on Saturday (Action Images via Reuters)

Chisora vs Pulev 2 date, start time, venue and ring walks

Chisora vs Pulev 2 takes place today on Saturday, July 9 2022 at the O2 Arena in southeast London.

The undercard is scheduled to begin at 7pm BST, with the main event slated for approximately 10:30pm.

As ever those timings are subject to change, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight card/undercard in full

Tonight’s undercard is headlined by a light-middleweight rematch between Israil Madrimov and Michel Soro.

Caoimhin Agyarko competes for the WBA International super-welterweight title, while Ramla Ali and Fabio Wardley are also in action.

However, Felix Cash is ill, so his bout with Vaughn Alexander has been called off.

Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev

Israil Madrimov vs Michel Soro

Caoimhin Agyarko vs Lukasz Maciec

Ramla Ali vs Augstina Marisa Rojas

Fabio Wardley vs Kingsley Ibeh

Story continues

Solomon Dacres vs Kevin Espinolda

Yusuf Ibrahim vs Fran Rodriguez

Pulev won a split decision against Chisora in Hamburg in May 2016 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

How to watch Chisora vs Pulev 2

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, Chisora vs Pulev 2 is being shown live on DAZN, with coverage starting at 7pm. ‘Before the Bell’ takes place from 5:30pm.

A subscription to DAZN currently costs £7.99 a month in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all tonight’s action including the main event with Standard Sport’s LIVE fight blog.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 fight prediction

How much either of these veterans has left in the tank is highly questionable, while many are puzzled at what exactly either has to gain from squaring off again all these years later.

Eddie Hearn has admitted the fight “came out of nowhere” as they were plotting other next contests for ‘Del Boy’, who seems as committed as ever to avoiding retirement for as long as possible.

Chisora can certainly never be accused of lacking heart and his ever aggressive style, which often results in him taking twice as many big shots as he throws, still makes for great entertainment.

But he’s coming off the back of three straight losses and hasn’t managed a stoppage since beating David Price in 2019.

Pulev is well past his best, but the only defeats on his professional record came in world title challenges against Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, with the former needing nine rounds to eventually break his stubborn resistance.

Chisora sported a Boris Johnson mask at Friday’s weigh-in (Action Images via Reuters)

Despite his advancing years, the Bulgarian remains a highly durable and tough man to stop. We’re backing Pulev to battle to another points victory in a fight that will likely have its fair share of bizarre moments.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 weigh-in results

While Thursday’s press conference got heated, Friday’s weigh-in was a relatively low-key affair.

Chisora - who sported a bizarre Boris Johnson mask - tipped the scales at 258lbs while Pulev came in lighter at 250lbs.

Chisora vs Pulev 2 betting odds

Chisora to win: 12/5

Pulev to win: 3/10

Draw: 16/1

Chisora by decision/technical decision: 6/1

Chisora by KO/TKO or DQ: 9/2

Pulev by decision/technical decision: 6/5

Pulev by KO/TKO or DQ: 2/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).