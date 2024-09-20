Chisholm Trail football trounces Fort Worth Trimble Tech to stay undefeated

Both Fort Worth Trimble Tech and Chisholm Trail came into Thursday night’s matchup at Clark Stadium with a perfect record. But only Chisholm Trail would leave with their record intact. The Rangers won 63-0.

“It means that we are in the driver’s seat for a district championship,” Chisholm Trail head coach Ricklan Holmes said.

Their road to victory started with 5:37 left in the first quarter when quarterback Taven Fleming completed a pass to Cameron Booker to bring the score to 7-0.

And that lead continued when Rangers’ William Quintana scored three touchdowns before intermission. At halftime, Chisholm Trail led 28-0. Throughout the night, a total of nine touchdowns were scored by the Rangers.

“Right now it is a whole team deal,” Holmes said. “We don’t have like one individual that’s getting everything done because every week somebody has done something good.”

Holmes said they prepare each week to play themselves on the football field instead of just focusing on their opponent.

“I think it was just how hard we worked at practice really just that team bonding and working together even through those rough times of messing up and those little mistakes,” Rangers’ Ethan Westover said. “I think when we came back from the second half we just really worked as a team.”

Chisholm Trail’s Ethan Westover (22) scores a touchdown against Trimble Tech during the third quarter of a high school football game at Clark Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Thursday, September 19, 2024.

The scores kept coming in the second half. Both sides of the ball were successful for Chisholm Trail.

“Special teams played really well,” Holmes said. ”We scored on defense which we have been trying to do all year. The guys finally lined up and got into the position they needed to be in to make plays.”

While The Rangers had the resounding win, the Bulldogs still have high hopes for their season.

“Compete at the highest level we can, win the games that we are supposed to win and see how we can get into the playoffs when we get to week 10,” Trimble Tech head coach MK Hamilton said.

Up next for Trimble Tech will be a matchup against Fort Worth Polytechnic Friday, September 27 at Scarborough-Handley Field.

“We’ve got to have character and we’ve go to bounce back,” Hamilton said. “It’s our job as coaches to get our kids to bounce back and we will start that process in the morning and get ready to go play next week.”

Chisholm Trail will play Arlington Heights next Friday, September 27 at home.

“We have a really tough opponent next week in Arlington Heights and we need to make sure the things we’ve done wrong today we need to correct and the things we’ve done right we’ve got to build on and get better,” Holmes said.