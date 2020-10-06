Chiropractic for Firefighters Subject of New Post by Fair Lawn, NJ Chiropractor Dr. Ricardo Lalama

Dr. Lalama offers specialized chiropractic techniques to assist firefighters and others who perform physical activities with the resultant aches and pains.



FAIR LAWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Dr. Ricardo Lalama, DC, is pleased to announce that the chiropractic firm takes a special interest in the aches and pains which come from physical activities in the course of a workday. Firefighting is one example of the type of jobs that can cause back strain, shoulder and knee injuries, as well as muscle pain from repetitive bending and stooping, and from moving heavy hoses and other equipment in the course of addressing fire suppression. Chiropractic for firefighters uses the methods and tools of the doctor to relieve pain and ease muscle overuse.

Dr. Ricardo Lalama, DC works closely with patients to identify underlying causes of pain in the body. Often, the problem felt in one area is caused by injuries or overuse in another body part. Spinal adjustments and spinal decompression are common alternatives to traditional medical practices. Other measures that may be applied when a firefighter is hurting include massage and exercises to strengthen weakened muscles and stabilize specific joints.

Further information can be found at https://drricardolalama.com/how-to-rescue-firefighters-from-low-back-pain/

Pain in the lower back is a common health condition among firefighters. A study on occupational back pain such as that which firefighters experience determined that one out of three of all firefighters complain of pain in the lower back. This condition is reported as one of the primary reasons why firefighters may have to take early retirement. Chiropractic care is one of the ways in which back pain can be alleviated, leading to a better quality of life and better performance among firefighters.

The Fair Lawn, NJ Chiropractor is a compassionate and highly experienced chiropractic physician with years of clinical experience in taking care of patients with symptoms of spinal misalignments that can occur from injuries or from lifestyle. Injuries that result in shoulder pain, neck pain, chronic or acute back pain, bulging or herniated disc pain, sciatica, extremity pain, headache pain, or pinched nerve pain can be severe enough to interfere with the work activities.

He is currently collaborating with an integrative medical office providing health services such as chiropractic care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, acupuncture, IV treatment therapy, natural pain management, nutrition, weight loss, spinal decompression therapy, neuropathy treatments, and regenerative medicine which includes platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy, and stem cell therapy.

Contact and location information are available at Dr. Ricardo Lalama, DC

About:

Dr. Ricardo Lalama has gained the knowledge to apply integrated health care, which focuses on pain relief. The professional chiropractic team is one of the best options to help get healing on the right path. The clinic also employs bilingual staff to help serve the Spanish-speaking community.

Contact Info:



Name: Dr. Ricardo Lalama, DC

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr. Ricardo Lalama, DC

Address: 26-01 Pellack Drive, 2nd Floor, Fair Lawn NJ 07410

Phone: (862) 571-1792

Website: https://drricardolalama.com/

