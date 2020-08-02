Chirinos expected to start for Rays at Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays (4-5, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-3, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Orioles: Tommy Milone (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, 5 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division games in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

The Rays finished 44-32 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Tampa Bay hit .254 as a team last season and averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: ( tumour ), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (quad), Chris Davis: (knee soreness).

Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press