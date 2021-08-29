Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Felicitate PV Sindhu for Her Olympic Bronze Medal Win; Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna and Others in Attendance (View Pics)
It was on August 20, when megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan honoured badminton player PV Sindhu for her bronze win at Tokyo Olympics 2020. And today (August 29), the actors shared a video from the party on Instagram. Apart from Sindhu, the get-together in Hyderabad also saw Rana Daggubati, Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni, and other celebs from the industry.
