Chirag Paswan Says Nitish Kumar Will Never Be Bihar’s CM Again

Lok Janshakti Party chief, Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that he does not think Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar will ever be the CM again after Bihar election’s results are declared on 10 November.

Expressing his assurance on the matter, Paswan told ANI that “You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after November 10.” He further added, “People evicted big people from power because of their arrogance. The Chief Minister does not have any roadmap.”

Paswan had earlier tweeted with a similar message, saying the state wanted to be rid of the man who had been CM for 15 years:

"“After the first phase of polling, the fear of defeat in Nitish Kumar ji is not hidden from anyone. People have rejected him. I appeal to all not to let the vote go wasted. People have given blessings for a change in Bihar. Nitish free Bihar.......Bihar first Bihari first.”"

Mahagathbandhan chief and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s leader Tejashwi Yadav was also quoted as saying that the “people of Bihar will vote on agenda of ‘Padhai, Kamai, Dawai, Sichai, Mehengai’ (education, employment, healthcare, farming, inflation).”

He further added that he was sure they will vote for RJD “as they want a change in state, they want proactive and progressive government. People of Bihar will vote for the change.”

Meanwhile, RJD leader and former CM Rabri Devi, in an interview with ANI, said,

"“Mahagathbandhan is winning everywhere, we have the whole report... people of Bihar are giving us the report.”"

Tejashwi Yadav also believes that the first phase of the election “went quite well” and the second phase will be “much better, more people will vote in our favour.”

The first phase of the 2020 Bihar elections were held on 28 October. The second phase is today, 3 November and the final phase will be on 7 November.

Polling was started at 7 AM on the 94 assembly seats across 17 districts with measures to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic.

(with inputs from ANI)

