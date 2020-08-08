'It chips away at your self-esteem': Australia's newly unemployed struggle in pandemic's barren job market

At a job interview for a bottle shop attendant in Melbourne two weeks ago, Finley Brentwood asked his interviewers how many other applicants had submitted a resumé.

“They both kind of just laughed and shook their heads,” he told Guardian Australia this week. “It was like, ‘you wouldn’t even comprehend’.”

In the same week, Miriam Adams-Schimminger, of Fitzroy North, applied for a job as an office administrative assistant. She received a notification telling her she was one of 613 applicants.

“It was just a basic entry-level job, the pay wasn’t good and it was a long way from where I live. I didn’t hear back.”

Owen Alexander, a recent law graduate who lives in Flemington in Melbourne’s inner city, went for a position in a call centre for the Australian Tax Office. He was told they had received about 5,000 applicants, and didn’t get the job.

Related: 'I feel I will never get another job': Australian readers on searching for work in the Covid recession

“It really makes you start to feel bad about yourself,” he says. “You’re reading job descriptions for things you don’t actually want to do, knowing the pay is terrible, knowing you’re probably not even going to get an interview.

“It constantly chips away at your self-esteem. It’s probably been the hardest part of this lockdown. Earlier on you might have thought things were going to get better, but now you sort of wonder. It’s hard to be optimistic.”

‘You feel like you’re moving back a step constantly’

The Covid-19 pandemic has wrought previously unimaginable chaos in Australia’s economy. Since March, when state governments began announcing lockdowns amid rising case numbers, tens of thousands of jobs have disappeared as entire industries fold in on themselves.

In June, the official unemployment figure was 7.4%, already a two-decade high, and the treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, admitted the figure would have been closer to 13% if not for the government’s jobkeeper program. On Thursday the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said the official figure was likely to reach 10% anyway by the end of the year, and that the effective rate would be more like 13%.

Across the country, thousands of the newly unemployed are living in the fallout of those abstract numbers. This week, the Guardian heard from dozens of them – people feeling the same fears and frustrations as they face the reality of long-term unemployment for the first time in their lives while searching for work in a barren job market.

There was the woman in Sydney’s inner west who returned from maternity leave in February, only to lose her graphic design job in March. She talked about the fear of financial insecurity coupled with a “loss of identity and no job prospects on the immediate horizon”. A temporary visa worker whose hospitality job in Darwin disappeared in March is unable to return home due to border closures. She has applied for hundreds of jobs since and received only three responses – all rejections.

And there’s the Gold Coast flight attendant. Stood down earlier this year, she has been unable to find work since, stuck in a holding pattern that has begun to take a toll on her mental health. “I am a hard worker, diligent, mature and take pride in my work,” she told the Guardian. “But my confidence has definitely taken a hit with all the rejections.”

But it’s Melbourne, with its spiralling second-wave outbreak and devastating lockdown, where the pain is being felt most keenly.

On Thursday Morrison said preliminary modelling by the Treasury department showed the combined impact of Victoria’s stage three and four restrictions would cost the economy about 2.5% worth of growth in the September quarter, leaving between 250,000 and 400,000 additional people jobless. Victoria is expected to bear about 80% of that cost.

Related: Australian women twice as likely as men to be 'discouraged workers' after Covid-19 job loss

Finley Brentwood, 29, knows all about it. The New Zealand-born musician, who has lived in Melbourne since 2014, lost his first booking in March when the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled amid the then-emerging fears of the spread of the virus. The rest of his paid bookings quickly followed. He has spent the past four months applying for hundreds of jobs, from stacking shelves in Aldi to a court stenographer. All without success.

Story continues