Chippewa Secondary closed Friday

On Friday, November 4th, Chippewa Secondary School will close its doors, however, special education classes will remain open. The families of these students will be contacted directly to discuss the details, explained principal Krista Petrick.

“After contingency planning,” at the Near North District School Board, Petrick noted, “it has been determined that should the CUPE day of protest occur,” the board will “keep some elementary schools open fully, some elementary and secondary schools will be closed to all students” and some secondary schools “will only open for students registered in self-contained special education classrooms.”

The “status of negotiations is fluid,” Petrick emphasized, and advised parents to “monitor your communications over the weekend regarding the school situation for Monday.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

