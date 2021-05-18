Chippendales Drama ‘Immigrant’ Starring Kumail Nanjiani Takes Off At Hulu

Kumail Nanjiani is to star in and exec produce a limited drama series about the origin story of stripper troupe Chippendales.

The Silicon Valley star, who wrote The Big Sick with his wife Emily V. Gordon, has teamed up with Pam & Tommy creator Robert Siegel on Immigrant for Hulu.

The streamer has given the eight-episode project a straight-to-series order. It is the true story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian American entrepreneur who started the Chippendales. Nanjiani will play Banerjee.

The series will detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon.

Banerjee was later caught up in a plot to kill a number of Chippendales producers, dancers and choreographers and eventually pleaded guilty to arson, racketeering and murder for hire.

His story was recently featured as the focus on the Spotify podcast series Welcome To Your Fantasy.

The series is written by Robert Siegel and executive produced by Siegel, Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers and Emily V. Gordon as well as Rajiv Joseph and Mehar Sethi who will also write on the series.

20th Television serves as the studio on the series.

