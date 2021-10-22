Chipotle To Open Its First Chipotlane In Canada

The first 50 people at the new restaurant on opening day will receive Chipotle Goods

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced it is opening a new restaurant in Port Coquitlam, BC on Monday, October 25, which features Canada's first Chipotlane, the brand's drive-thru digital order pickup lane. To celebrate the monumental occasion, the brand will be offering the first 50 guests at the restaurant, located at 2325 Ottawa Street, Chipotle keychains and t shirts. Hours of operation are 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily.

To date, Chipotle has approximately 280 Chipotlanes located in the U.S., which allow guests to place their order in advance via the Chipotle app or Chipotle website and simply drive up to grab their meal. Chipotlanes differ from the traditional Chipotle layout by increasing access and convenience with a speedy and seamless guest experience. Chipotle currently has 25 restaurants in Canada and plans to open three additional restaurants in British Columbia and Ontario before the end of the year.

"We are excited to provide Port Coquitlam guests the option to grab their digital Chipotle orders without ever leaving their car," said Anat Davidzon, Managing Director, Chipotle Canada. "The new location will also bring additional career opportunities to the area for residents interested in cultivating a better world through real food."

In August, Chipotle increased restaurant wages in Canada resulting in a $15 CAD minimum hourly rate in Ontario restaurants, and $16 CAD minimum hourly rate in British Columbia restaurants. In addition to robust benefits and a competitive hourly rate, Chipotle's crew members can advance to a Restaurateur, the highest General Manager position, in as little as three and a half years, with an average compensation of more than $125,000 CAD while leading a multi-million-dollar growing business. Chipotle also offers a Cultivate Education program, which allows eligible employees to be reimbursed for tuition up to $5,250 CAD per year in qualifying programs. The full suite of benefits includes access to healthcare, retirement savings, free mental health benefits for employees and family members, and more.

In an added effort to boost its recruiting efforts in the region, Chipotle recently introduced a $200 CAD referral bonus for employees who refer a crew member and a $750 CAD referral bonus for employees who refer an Apprentice or General Manager in Canada.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With nearly 95,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit https://www.chipotle.ca/.

