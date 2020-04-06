Chipotle Offers $0 Delivery Fee In Canada Throughout April

Chipotle is waiving the Delivery Fee on all DoorDash orders over $10 this month

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , April 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) today announced that the Delivery Fee will be waived on any Chipotle order over $10 placed on DoorDash through April 30 . Service fee will continue to apply. Chipotle is also teaming up with DoorDash, the leading local logistics platform, to offer 10% off all pickup orders over $10 in Canada during the month of April.

"Our $0 delivery fee offer ensures our Canadian fans have frictionless access to Chipotle's real food while they're at home," said Chris Brandt , Chief Marketing Officer. "We're hoping to be a small source of positivity for consumers during these challenging times."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Delivery orders are customized via Chipotle's Delivery Kitchen, which is comprised of a dedicated ingredient station operated by a special team. In an effort to keep our communities safe, all DoorDash delivery drop-offs are now "no-contact" by default.

$0 delivery fee offer valid through 4/30/20 on orders from DoorDash. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10 , excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada . Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code CHIPOTLECOMPED to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Canada-Chipotle-Offer-April-2020?language=en_US.

10% off pick up offer valid on pickup orders only. Offer valid through 4/30/20 at Chipotle locations. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $10 , excluding taxes and fees. Valid only in Canada . Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Discount applies to food and beverage prices only; fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All orders subject to availability. No cash value. Non-transferable. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Use promo code 10PERCENTPICKUP to redeem. See full terms and conditions at https://help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/Canada-Chipotle-Offer-April-2020?language=en_US.

Story continues

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,600 restaurants as of December 31, 2019 , in the United States , Canada , the United Kingdom , France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With more than 83,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Chipotle's founder, Steve Ells , first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States , Canada and Australia . Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at WWW.DOORDASH.COM.

Chipotle's new supergreens salad bowl

Chipotle offers $0 delivery via DoorDash in April

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill)

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/06/c3341.html