Chipotle hockey jersey day: How to score BOGO deal Tuesday in honor of 2023 NHL playoffs

Wear a hockey jersey into any participating Chipotle location after 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and get a free entrée item with every entrée item of equal or greater value purchased (limited to five free menu items per check, subject to availability).

Show your hockey fandom at Chipotle on Tuesday for a buy-one-get-one-free dinner deal.

Wear a hockey jersey into any participating Chipotle location after 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, and get a free entrée item with every entrée item of equal or greater value purchased (limited to five free menu items per check, subject to availability).

The promotion is timed to the NHL playoffs: the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, while in the Western Conference Finals it's the Vegas Golden Knights against the Dallas Stars.

“Our Hockey Jersey BOGO offer will help celebrate one of the most thrilling postseasons in all of sports,” said Chipotle chief marketing officer Chris Brandt in a statement. “As a longtime favorite among the hockey community, Chipotle continues to serve up real food to fans and athletes alike on their collective mission to have their teams hoist the Stanley Cup."

Chipotle's Chicken Burrito Bowl.

Chipotle is an NHL partner and has also sponsored the men's and women's U.S. national teams and the national junior team, which has the Chipotle logo on its uniforms and helmets in international competition.

How to get Chipotle's hockey buy-one-get-one-free dinner deal May 23

Wear a hockey jersey – any kind, not necessarily an NHL jersey – to a participating Chipotle after 3 p.m. local time.

Order and get a free entrée with every one of equal or higher value paid for (limited to five free menu items per check and subject to availability; kids meals not included).

Redeemable in-restaurant only and not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders. Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points. The buy-one-get-one-free dinner deal may not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers.

More from USA TODAY

Story continues

Follow Mike Snider on Twitter: @mikesnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chipotle hockey jersey BOGO deal: How to get 2023 NHL playoffs promo