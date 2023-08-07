Chipotle chilli wild rice recipe
Wild rice boasts impressive amounts of nutrients. It is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that our body cannot produce on its own. The fibre content is similar to brown rice, but it possesses about 30 per cent fewer calories and significantly more protein.
Double or triple the quantities and leave out the coriander if you are preparing a large batch to take to work over the next few days – simply scatter fresh coriander and avocado on before eating. This keeps well in the fridge.
Prep time
10 minutes
Serves
2
Ingredients
250g cooked wild rice (use ready-cooked packs for ease)
½ red onion, thinly sliced
1 x 200g tin sweetcorn (drained weight 165g)
100g jarred charred red peppers, thinly sliced
2 tbsp olive oil
Juice of 1 lime
1-2tsp chipotle chilli paste
2 tbsp finely chopped coriander
Bonus gut-friendly additions
1 avocado, in thin slices/small chunks
Handful halved cherry tomatoes
Method
Place the cooked rice, red onion, sweetcorn and peppers in a small bowl.
In another bowl, mix together the oil, lime juice and chipotle chilli paste and season to taste. Use more or less of the chipotle paste as you like. Pour this over the rice mix and toss everything together.
Top with coriander and avocado and/or cherry tomatoes before serving.