Chipotle chilli wild rice recipe

Recipe from The Kitchen Prescription by Saliha Mahmood Ahmed - Steven Joyce

Wild rice boasts impressive amounts of nutrients. It is a complete protein, containing all nine essential amino acids that our body cannot produce on its own. The fibre content is similar to brown rice, but it possesses about 30 per cent fewer calories and significantly more protein.

Double or triple the quantities and leave out the coriander if you are preparing a large batch to take to work over the next few days – simply scatter fresh coriander and avocado on before eating. This keeps well in the fridge.

Prep time

10 minutes

Serves

2

Ingredients

250g cooked wild rice (use ready-cooked packs for ease)

½ red onion, thinly sliced

1 x 200g tin sweetcorn (drained weight 165g)

100g jarred charred red peppers, thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

Juice of 1 lime

1-2tsp chipotle chilli paste

2 tbsp finely chopped coriander

Bonus gut-friendly additions

1 avocado, in thin slices/small chunks

Handful halved cherry tomatoes

Method