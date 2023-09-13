Chipotle brings back carne asada nationwide, adds Carne Asada Quesadilla to menu

Chipotle announced Wednesday that carne asada would be making a return to their menu for a limited time.

The restaurant chain announced the move Wednesday, marking the third time the popular protein finds itself on the menu.

Chipotle first introduced carne asada for a limited time in 2019. The item was reintroduced to the menu in 2020 and has since become one of the most requested menu items on social media, Chipotle said in a news release.

"Over the past few years, our fans’ passion for carne asada has rivaled any other Chipotle menu item,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's chief brand officer, in the news release.

With the return of carne asada to Chipotle's menu for a limited time, customers can now try the protein in a quesadilla.

Chipotle Carne Asada Quesadilla

Additionally, customers can now try the carne asada in Chipotle's quesadilla exclusively via the Chipotle app.

“Now, we’ve answered the call, brought back this iconic protein, and introduced an entirely new way to try carne asada with the Carne Asada Quesadilla.”

The carne asada is marinated, then seasoned on the grill with a blend of signature spices like cumin, coriander and oregano, and finished with fresh-squeezed lime and cilantro.

Free Chipotle delivery on carne asada orders

To celebrate the return of carne asada to its menu, Chipotle is offering a $0 delivery fee on all carne asada orders placed through the Chipotle app and website from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Sunday, Oct. 1.

