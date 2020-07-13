Chipmaker Analog Devices to buy Maxim Integrated for $20.91 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc said on Monday it offered to buy rival chipmaker Maxim Integrated Products Inc for $20.91 billion (16.6 billion pounds) in an all-stock deal.

Under the terms, Maxim stockholders will receive 0.630 of Analog Devices stock for each share they own, the companies said in a statement.

The offer values Maxim at $78.43 per share, a premium of about 22% to its Friday close. Maxim shares were up 17% at $75 in premarket trading on Monday, while Analog Devices was up by less than a 1%.

The deal is expected to add to adjusted earnings of the combined entity in about 18 months following the close, with $275 million in cost savings by the end of year two, the companies said.

Two Maxim directors, including Chief Executive Officer Tunç Doluca, will join Analog Devices' board.





(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)