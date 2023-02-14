Chip and Joanna Gaines Reveal Pet Name They Can't Stop Calling Each Other: 'This Is So Embarrassing'

2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Day 1 - Press Room

Even Chip and Joanna Gaines can't handle how cute they are!

Joanna, 44, revealed in an Instagram Reel just how much she and her husband love to call each other "babe." In the nearly 30 second clip posted on Valentine's Day, the couple trade the pet name back and forth about 14 times in a video montage of several scenes from their show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Fixer Upper: The Castle.

"Babe, this is embarrassing @chipgaines…" Joanna joked in the caption of the video, also wishing her husband and followers a "#HappyValentinesDay."

One commenter praised the couple saying, "As someone in a long marriage - I'm kinda convinced couples who do this keep the romantic vibe alive longer," while another said, "I just love you two!!! ❤️❤️." Several others noted how they also call their significant others babe and that it works for them.

The Gaineses, who married in 2003, often share sweet tributes to one another on social media, with Joanna posting another short video two weeks ago showing Chip, 48, enjoying quality time in the couple's chicken coop with his animal friends.

"A man and his chickens," Joanna captioned the sweet clip, which she posted showing Chip holding a baby chick in his hands before feeding over a dozen chickens, all of which surround the TV personality.

The couple have also been candid about the work it takes to balance their relationship, businesses and family life with their five kids: sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, Drake, 18, and daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie, 13.

​​"Jo and I both made a commitment pretty early on that the two of us are the most important variable," Chip previously told PEOPLE. "If we can figure out how to be right as a couple, then obviously we have a lot better opportunity to be right for our kids."

In June, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary. To commemorate the special day, Joanna posted a photo of the pair cozying up in a shiny black dining booth.

"19 years ❤️," she captioned the Instagram post. To close out the special sentiment, she added a hashtag that says, "I like you a lot."

Chip also opened up about his dedication to being a good husband and loving father in the summer edition of The Magnolia Journal, released in May 2021.

"There are other commitments—the big ones—that I hold on to with everything I've got. Honoring Jo, being a good dad, my faith, trying to do what's right even when it's not easy, building something that helps other people. Those are commitments I've made that I won't compromise. My nonnegotiables," the HGTV star wrote.

"No matter how much the details and circumstances of my life may change, and no matter what storms come my way, you watch: I'm going to get those right," he added.