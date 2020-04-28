Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Gets Strong Sampling As Preview Sets Ratings Records For DIY

Click here to read the full article.

In a promising sign for Discovery and Chip and Joanna Gaines’ plans to revamp the DIY Network as Magnolia Network, the four-hour Magnolia Network preview on DIY on Sunday, April 26, drew sizable audiences.

Overall, more than 2.3 Live+Same Day million viewers sampled the preview, tuning in for at least six minutes from 5 PM – 9 PM.

The four-hour special Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead featured a look back at the Gaines’ hugely popular HGTV series Fixer Upper as well as a preview of the 10 new series the network plans to launch with. It improved the DIY time-period averages vs. the same period last year by 402% in total viewers and by +647% in Women 25-54.

The third hour of Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead ranks as the highest rated telecast in DIY’s history among P25-54 (0.69 Live+Same Day rating), W25-54 (0.90), P18-49 (0.46), and W18-49 (0.62). In the 7-8 PM hour, it was the No.2 program on TV among W25-54 behind CBS’ 60 Minutes.

The four hours of the block now rank as four of the top five telecasts in DIY’s history in P25-54 ratings. Sunday Prime ranks as the highest rated night in DIY’s history among P25-54 (0.38) and several other demos; the entire Sunday lineup on DIY (7A-4A) ranks as the highest rated day in network history among P25-54 ratings (0.31), W25-54 ratings (0.40), and several other demos.

Magnolia Network recently delayed its launch, originally slated for October 4, due to production shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading up to the rebrand, select episodes of Fixer Upper will begin airing on DIY in the coming weeks. The total Fixer Upper library will remain on HGTV until Magnolia Network’s launch when it will migrate to the new channel.

Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead comes on the heels of In the Kitchen with Joanna Gaines, which aired on April 5 on Discovery/Nexstar’s Food Network to more than 3 million viewers, making the one-time special the highest-rated weekend daytime telecast in Food Network history.

