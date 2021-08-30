Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Orders Two New Series Ahead Of Linear Launch, Two Pilots

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Network, Chip & Joanna Gaines’ multi-platform joint venture with Discovery, has ordered two new shows – The Craftsman and The Art of Vintage – both for premiere on Magnolia Network next year. Additionally, the network has greenlighted two new pilots, One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt) and From Grandma, with Love (wt).

The Craftsman, featuring master craftsman and woodworker Eric Hollenbeck, is a nine-episode, half-hour series from Warm Springs Productions. In the series, Hollenbeck, who is in the restoration business, takes historic homes and forgotten treasures around his hometown of Eureka, California, giving them new life.

Magnolia Network

In The Art of Vintage, vintage dealer and designer Katie Saro creates one-of-a-kind spaces for her clients and shares her unique styling and design tips while transforming her own home room by room. The nine-episode half-hour series is produced by Pie Town Productions.

One Big Day with Bob Goff (wt) is a half-hour pilot produced by Warm Springs Productions. Per the logline: “Everyone has a dream, and we’re either chasing it or stuck in the what-ifs. Best-selling author and speaker Bob Goff takes big dreamers on a series of wild adventures of his design to push them outside their comfort zone and motivate them to believe their dreams are within reach.”

From Grandma, with Love (wt) is a half-hour pilot produced by Everywoman Studios. Generational home cooks from around the world welcome us into their kitchens to learn their most beloved family recipes, along with the stories, culture and traditions that shaped them.

Magnolia Network’s slate of originals includes the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan’s Kitchen, Growing Floret and The Johnnyswim Show.

Magnolia Network content streams exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. The network will make its linear launch early 2022.

