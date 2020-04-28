Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is already fixer-uppering DIY’s lackluster TV ratings.

Four hours of preview programming for the upcoming rebrand ran on Sunday, smashing DIY Network’s ratings records in the process. As a matter of fact, each one of those four hours, which was overall labeled “Fixer Upper: A Look Back,” now claims a spot on DIY’s Top 5 episodes of all time in the adults 25-54 demographic.

More than 2.3 million total viewers watched the Magnolia Network sneak peek on DIY from 5-9 p.m. That’s a +195% improvement for the time period compared to the prior six week average and +402% over year-ago audience numbers. When just looking at women in the 25-54 range, DIY was up 303% in that Sunday block over the prior six weeks and increased 647% versus last year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Also Read: Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Delays Launch, Sets 4-Hour DIY Preview This Weekend

The third hour of the Magnolia Network preview alone ranks as the highest-rated telecast in DIY’s history among adults 25-54 with a 0.69 rating, as well as women 25-54 (0.90), adults 18-49 (0.46) and women in the 18-49 range (0.62). It was also the No. 4 program across both cable and broadcast on Sunday in its 7-8 p.m. time slot in the 25-54 group. For women in that range, it was the second-highest-rated, just behind “60 Minutes.”

More to come…

Read original story Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Sneak Peek Demolishes DIY Ratings Records At TheWrap