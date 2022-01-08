Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Pulls ‘Home Work’ From Lineup After Allegations of Damaged Homes

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ brand-new Magnolia Network has pulled the series “Home Work” from its lineup after several homeowners alleged that their homes had been damaged during renovations.

The series, hosted by Andy and Candis Meredith, focused on renovating homes in the Utah area. But when at least three homeowners featured on the show came forward on social media this week with allegations of damaged homes, long delays and over-budget renovations, Magnolia Network decided to scrap the show.

“Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith,” Magnolia Network president Allison Page said in a statement to Variety. “Within the last few days, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network line up pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

One homeowner, Aubry Bennion, posted a series of 18 Instagram posts detailing her experience on “Home Work.” In one post, Bennion writes: “Behind the scenes, it’s been two years of speaking with lawyers, learning of the stacks of unpaid civil judgements Candis and Andy have ignored, and attempting to get the attention of those give them the rope from which they hang their victims in pursuit of their own financial gain and fame.”

Candis and Andy Meredith posted on Instagram in response to the allegations. “We’ve seen the stories that has been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy,” they wrote in part. “We will never take away their truth and how they are feeling. We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with out truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture.”

Magnolia Network launched Jan. 5 in partnership with Discovery.

