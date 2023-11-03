Chip and Joanna Gaines' New Hotel in Waco, Texas Is Officially Open — and Reservations Are Booked Out

The 'Fixer Upper' stars' newest hospitality venture just opened in November

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jane Black

Chip and Joanna Gaines have another success on their hands.

The Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars' latest project, the recently restored Hotel 1928, officially opened this month, and PEOPLE confirms it booked out on opening day.

Back in August, the hotel released its first set of reservations from November through April 2024 for its 33 rooms.

The getaway is located in the stars' hometown of Waco, Texas, occupying the former Grand Karem Shrine Building, which has been completely renovated and redesigned by the Magnolia founders. The address at 701 Washington Street is just six blocks (about a three minute drive or a ten minute walk) from the Gaines's Magnolia Market at the Silos shopping and dining destination, which attracts fans from all over the world.

Jane Black

Related: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Are Listing Their Santa Barbara Guest House on Airbnb — See Inside!

There are four room types on offer, according to the site: The Franklin (a standard room with either one king or two queens), The Austin (which offers "more space" and is ideally located in the hotel), The Columbus (the largest rooms that have a "high end" feel) and The Washington (a singular suite for up to 12 guests offering multiple sleeping and living spaces).

Amenities includes custom bath products, minibars, turndown service and a 24-hour concierge among others.

Jane Black

Related: ‘Silos Baking Competition’ Crowns First Season’s Winner — Get the Winning Recipe Now Available at Joanna Gaines’ Bakery (Exclusive)

In addition to designing the rooms, the Gaineses also helped select furnishings for the building’s three restaurants. They released several watercolor renderings, seen here, of what the finished spaces would look like before they opened.

Bertie’s on the Rooftop serves seasonal dishes on the hotel’s rooftop terrace while the Brasserie at Hotel 1928 offers southern comfort classics with a uniquely Texas twist. The building also houses the Café at Hotel 1928, a spot to grab a morning pick-me-up or sweet treat.

Story continues

Jane Black

Related: Meet the Joanna Gaines-Approved Husband-and-Wife Team Starring in 'Design Down Under' (Exclusive)

There's also a library and a retail shop on site.

In 2017, they debuted a second vacation-rental property, Hillcrest Estate. The 1903 home boasts 7 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. “We definitely kept its old world charm,” Joanna wrote in an Instagram post introducing it at the time.



Magnolia Chip and Joanna Gaines' Hillcrest Cottage

Related: Harry Styles' Former LA Home Sold for $6.7 Million by 'Selling Sunset' Star — See Inside! (Exclusive)

In 2021, they added Hillcrest Cottage to their roster. It's the former carriage house of the estate of the same name. And they've since opened yet another spot: The Carriage House. All are bookable on their website when new reservations drop.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.