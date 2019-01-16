Chip Ganassi Racing reveals Kyle Larson's No. 42 Credit One Bank paint scheme

Kyle Larson‘s got a slightly new look for his No. 42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver‘s car will sport a little more blue on the hood and in front of the grille. Another subtle difference is a white streak on the side of the car leading to the number. The splitter is also white instead of blue as it was in 2018.

RICHMOND, VA - APRIL 20: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on April 20, 2018 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Credit One is in the midst of a multi-year association with Larson and CGR. The company sponsored 17 races of Larson‘s in 2018.

The 26-year-old is entering his sixth season in the sport‘s top series. The 2018 campaign saw Larson make the NASCAR Playoffs for the third straight year and finish ninth in the standings. He tallied 12 top fives, 19 top 10s and three poles on the year.

