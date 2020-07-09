Chip Gaines Just Admitted His Worst Parenting Mistakes and Yes, He's Forgotten His Kids' Birthdays Before

Photo credit: Rob Kim - Getty Images

Chip Gaines admits he “made every mistake in the book” with his two oldest children, son Drake, 15, and daughter Ella, 13.

The HGTV star says he's learned from his parenting missteps over the years.

Chip Gaines is here to tell you that the path to being a good parent is paved with mistakes—lots and lots of them!

In a candid interview with People magazine, the HGTV star and father of five opened up about his biggest parenting fails, admitting that he “made every mistake in the book” with his and wife Joanna Gaines's two oldest children, son Drake, 15, and daughter Ella, 13.

“I was a bit more adventurous than maybe your typical first-time father, but like anyone else we were scared to death because you have no idea what you’re doing,” Chip admits. “There were definitely great books out there but we thought, ‘Hey, we could figure this out as good as anybody.’ At the end of the day we really considered it a big adventure.”

Of course, every adventure has its bumps in the road.

“I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both," Chip confesses. "There’s lots of stories of me leaving kids places I shouldn’t have left them. I’ve forgotten birthdays. Afterward, you’re like, ‘I’m the worst person.'”

Despite this, the former Fixer Upper star, who is also dad to daughter Emmie, 10, and sons Duke, 12, and Crew, 2, says he places a lot of importance on learning and growing from every misstep.

“I’m a firm believer that it’s the mistakes that make us who we are. We learn the most from them, and I think that goes for parenting as well,” he says.

Truer words have never been spoken. We think Chip is a great dad and we admire him for being so honest and open about his journey as a father!

