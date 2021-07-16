Chip Gaines: Cheering on Joanna as they built Magnolia Network is 'the role of a lifetime'

Chip and Joanna Gaines have five children and one new baby: a dedicated TV home that made its long-awaited debut Thursday.

Magnolia Network, a partnership between the Gaineses and Discovery, has blossomed on the Discovery+ streaming service – and a dedicated Magnolia app – with more than 150 hours of unscripted programming covering home, design, food, gardening and other topics. (A cable TV network is due in January.)

For the couple that star in a revival of the home renovation show that made them household names – "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" – and run several businesses in Waco, Texas, launching a network has been a piece of Jo's Chocolate Cake.

"It's been fun," Joanna, 43, says. "I think what I loved about it is, just like with any business that we tackle, Chip has his strengths, I have my strengths, and we rely on each other for those instincts." She says her spirited husband, whom she wed in 2003, shines in business and recognizes that creativity and styling are her strong suits. She appreciates "the fact that we can bounce things off of each other, and I can rely on him on some of the things that I'm like, 'I don't get that. What do we do?'"

"Thankfully we like working with each other," she adds. "We knew that early on. 'Cause this would've been a hard one to tackle instead of a big one."

Chip, 46, understands running a TV empire together requires a unique skill set.

"We do not recommend this," he says playfully. "I will say we are very clear to all the people who are like, 'Oh, is this the secret? Do this?' And we're like, 'This is not the secret.'"

Oprah helps mentor Chip and Joanna Gaines

"It's definitely not for everybody, but Jo and I just really enjoy each other," he says. "We're pretty much at each other's hips most of the day, and that seems to really work for us."

Chip has gotten great enjoyment out of seeing his wife tackle such a monumental task.

"This is really like patting your head and rubbing your stomach at the same time," he says. "It challenges you in very unique ways, and to watch her grow as a businesswoman and as just a voice that I think the world really needs right this minute – just a voice of of wisdom and beauty and hope – that's who she is as a person. And to really be on the sidelines in a lot of ways, just cheering her on, has been the role of a lifetime for me."

