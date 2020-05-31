Chip Gaines Celebrates 17th Wedding Anniversary to Wife Joanna: 'You Really Are the Girl of My Dreams'

Happy wedding anniversary, Chip and Joanna Gaines!

On Sunday, Chip, 45, showered his wife of 17 years with lots of love on social media, posting a throwback photo from their 2003 wedding and a sweet message.

"Everything about you has made everything about me better. And 17 years later I’m still learning from and loving on the most incredible woman in the world," he raved. "After all these years Joanna Lea Stevens, you really are the girl of my dreams.. Happy 17th sweet girl. I love you."

The Fixer Upper couple share sons Crew, who turns 2 in July, Duke, 11, and Drake, 15, as well as daughters Emmie, 10, and Ella, 13.

Chip and Joanna, 42, met back in 2001 while she was working at her father's auto shop in Waco, Texas, and he was holding down a handful of small businesses. Two years later, the couple tied the knot at the historic Earle-Harrison House, and honeymooned in New York, even naming their first child after the Drake hotel where they stayed.

"Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark," Joanna told PEOPLE in 2016 of the early days of their relationship.

Opening up about the secret of their romance, Joanna previously revealed that after over a decade together, the pair still make sure to prioritize themselves.

"Chip and I have a standing date night once a week," Joanna said in the 2018 summer issue of their Magnolia Journal magazine. "We usually choose to stay close to home and rotate through our favorite dinner spots [in Clifton, Texas]."

In addition to their anniversary, Joanna also recently marked a milestone in her career.

In April, the mom of five released her Magnolia Table, Volume 2 cookbook, and told PEOPLE that her kids were a huge help when it came to finalizing the recipes. "We have always raised the kids to be thankful for what’s served. It can be a struggle, but when I cook something, I tend to just cook it, and hopefully they will eat it. They give me feedback," she said.