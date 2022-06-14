Chino Hills man charged with kidnapping 22-year-old and raping, torturing her for months

A Chino Hills man suspected of holding a woman against her will in his home for months has been charged with torture, kidnapping, mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment by violence, forcible rape and other sex crimes.

Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, also faces special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury during a sex offense and administering a controlled substance during the commission of a sex crime, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney's office. He was arrested Saturday morning after an hours-long standoff, police said.

The woman escaped McGuire's home Thursday night and was spotted minutes later in Alterra Park by bystanders who called the police, the district attorney's office said Saturday in a release. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department public information officer Mara Rodriguez identified the victim only as a 22-year-old woman.

The woman told deputies that McGuire held her against her will for several months and raped, tortured and assaulted her during that time.

"The victim had visible injuries consistent with the allegations made," the Sheriff's Department said in a release.

Authorities served a search warrant at McGuire's home, but he had fled before their arrival, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Investigators later learned that McGuire was at a home in Placentia, where deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant Saturday morning. McGuire barricaded himself inside the residence, authorities said, but surrendered after several hours.

Before the kidnapping, the victim had reportedly moved into McGuire's home, Rodriguez said. The relationship between the victim and suspect was unclear.

At some point the woman decided to move out of the home, but McGuire refused to let her leave, Rodriguez said. She was allegedly held captive for six months.

It was unclear whether any missing person reports regarding the victim had been filed in the months she was being held captive.

