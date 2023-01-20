Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 85% Increase In Net Earnings

Chino Commercial Bancorp

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 84.6%, as compared with earnings of $706 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.26 for the same quarter last year.



Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 50.5% or by $1.6 million to $4.7 million, as compared to $3.1 million for fiscal year 2021. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.76 for the fiscal year 2021, and $1.17 for fiscal year 2021.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Despite the rapidly rising interest rate environment, 2022 was a very good year for the Bank, in setting new records for Deposits, Revenue and Earnings and Earnings Per Share. We do see some weakness in the economy over the next 18 months, however, even this has the potential to create opportunities to expand the customer base and grow the company. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and innovate as we navigate through challenging times.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $399.7 million, an increase of $21.1 million or 5.6% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $18.6 million or 5.8% to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 2.8% or $5.0 million as of December 31, 2022 to $181.1 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $408.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $158.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $374.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $614.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 1.4% as compared with $606.2 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $513.8 thousand which represents an increase of $254.7 thousand or 98.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $259.1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.2% and 26.8% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET December 31, 2022 and 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 36,436,018 $ 135,593,445 Federal funds sold - - Total cash and cash equivalents 36,436,018 135,593,445 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks - - Investment securities available for sale 6,347,231 40,270,538 Investment securities held to maturity 160,668,959 12,435,291 Total investments 167,016,190 52,705,829 Loans Construction 2,252,407 414,072 Real estate 146,467,077 125,894,826 Commercial 32,272,185 48,133,781 Installment 156,688 1,741,267 Credit Cards 0 - Gross loans 181,148,357 176,183,946 Unearned fees and discounts (492,058 ) (1,419,084 ) Loans net of unearned fees and discount 180,656,299 174,764,862 Allowance for loan losses (4,100,516 ) (3,888,480 ) Net loans 176,555,783 170,876,382 Fixed assets, net 5,628,950 5,897,342 Accrued interest receivable 1,153,613 877,104 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 2,045,200 7,871,339 Bank-owned life insurance 8,054,491 2,045,200 Other assets 2,763,767 2,647,812 Total assets $ 399,654,012 $ 378,514,453 LIABILITIES: Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 204,189,323 $ 195,274,304 Interest bearing NOW and money market 95,203,888 85,144,889 Savings 27,195,883 25,147,965 Time deposits less than $250,000 8,193,190 3,695,546 Time deposits of $250,000 or greater 2,670,980 9,616,481 Total deposits 337,453,264 318,879,185 Accrued interest payable 124,947 130,327 Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) 15,000,000 15,000,000 Accrued expenses & other payables 1,633,098 1,817,705 Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Total liabilities 367,304,309 348,920,217 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. 10,502,558 10,502,557 Retained earnings 24,269,527 19,556,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) (2,422,382 ) (465,193 ) Total shareholders' equity 32,349,703 29,594,236 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 399,654,012 $ 378,514,453





CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,376,312 $ 2,271,284 $ 9,569,690 $ 9,914,710 Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits 356,363 47,599 846,687 130,615 Interest on time deposits in banks - - - - Interest on investment securities 1,127,397 242,681 3,323,894 880,324 Total interest income 3,860,072 2,561,564 13,740,271 10,925,649 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 185,046 42,090 362,922 187,460 Other borrowings 233,400 207,193 874,663 693,963 Total interest expense 418,446 249,283 1,237,585 881,423 Net interest income 3,441,626 2,312,281 12,502,686 10,044,226 Provision for loan losses - - 150,000 555,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,441,626 2,312,281 12,352,686 9,489,226 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 453,361 412,268 1,760,872 1,545,628 Other miscellaneous income 82,695 119,487 292,040 343,246 Dividend income from restricted stock 31,262 28,693 121,641 101,622 Income from bank-owned life insurance 47,276 45,711 183,152 150,107 Total non-interest income 614,594 606,159 2,357,705 2,140,603 Non-interest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 1,398,248 1,234,412 5,100,354 4,408,276 Occupancy and equipment 158,265 157,939 637,146 619,851 Data and item processing 187,819 173,749 743,502 664,422 Advertising and marketing 34,101 26,664 152,684 126,457 Legal and professional fees 77,250 900 209,895 138,895 Regulatory assessments 53,918 41,768 199,645 149,569 Insurance 10,713 10,106 41,086 40,141 Directors' fees and expenses 37,470 32,520 133,830 129,600 Other expenses 279,416 274,294 915,470 1,018,813 Total non-interest expenses 2,237,200 1,952,352 8,133,612 7,296,024 Income before income tax expense 1,819,020 966,088 6,576,779 4,333,805 Income tax expense 513,771 259,105 1,864,125 1,202,816 Net income $ 1,305,249 $ 706,983 $ 4,712,654 $ 3,130,989 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.26 $ 1.76 $ 1.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.26 $ 1.76 $ 1.17





For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 19.02 % 10.68 % 16.81 % 11.70 % Annualized return on average assets 1.28 % 0.75 % 1.17 % 0.89 % Net interest margin 3.52 % 2.63 % 3.26 % 3.06 % Core efficiency ratio 55.15 % 66.90 % 54.73 % 59.88 % Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans -0.008 % -0.008 % -0.04 % -0.03 % AVERAGE BALANCES (thousands, unaudited) Average assets $ 408,424 $ 374,871 $ 404,283 $ 353,393 Average interest-earning assets $ 388,271 $ 348,574 $ 383,713 $ 328,772 Average gross loans $ 180,687 $ 175,748 $ 176,759 $ 187,096 Average deposits $ 357,027 $ 325,436 $ 354,050 $ 305,234 Average equity $ 27,450 $ 26,488 $ 28,040 $ 26,772 CREDIT QUALITY End of period (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Non-performing loans $ 404,095 $ 115,434 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.07 % Non-performing loans to total assets 0.10 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.26 % 2.21 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO 0.22 % 0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 1014.74 % 3368.57 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (unaudited) Shareholders equity to total assets 8.09 % 7.82 % Net loans to deposits 52.32 % 53.59 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits 60.51 % 61.24 % Total capital to total risk-weighted assets 24.33 % 18.30 % Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets 28.24 % 20.16 % Company Leverage Ratio 9.27 % 8.84 % Common equity tier 1 28.24 % 20.16 %



