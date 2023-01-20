Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 85% Increase In Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022, were $1.3 million, or an increase of 84.6%, as compared with earnings of $706 thousand for the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.49 for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $0.26 for the same quarter last year.

Net earnings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 increased by 50.5% or by $1.6 million to $4.7 million, as compared to $3.1 million for fiscal year 2021. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.76 for the fiscal year 2021, and $1.17 for fiscal year 2021.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated “Despite the rapidly rising interest rate environment, 2022 was a very good year for the Bank, in setting new records for Deposits, Revenue and Earnings and Earnings Per Share. We do see some weakness in the economy over the next 18 months, however, even this has the potential to create opportunities to expand the customer base and grow the company. We are excited about the opportunities for growth and expansion of the Bank as we offer new products and services to help small businesses to grow and innovate as we navigate through challenging times.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, total assets were $399.7 million, an increase of $21.1 million or 5.6% over $378.5 million at December 31, 2021. Total deposits increased by $18.6 million or 5.8% to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to $318.9 million as of December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s core deposits represent 98.3% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 2.8% or $5.0 million as of December 31, 2022 to $181.1 million as compared with $176.2 million at December 31, 2021. The Bank had two non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and one non-performing loan as of December 31, 2021.   OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $2.6 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $408.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $158.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.52% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $374.9 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $145.9 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.63% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-interest income totaled $614.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022, or an increase of 1.4% as compared with $606.2 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and $2.0 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.2 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $513.8 thousand which represents an increase of $254.7 thousand or 98.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to $259.1 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 2021 were approximately 28.2% and 26.8% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

 

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

December 31, 2022 and 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

(audited)

 

 

ASSETS:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

36,436,018

 

 

$

135,593,445

 

 

 

Federal funds sold

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

36,436,018

 

 

 

135,593,445

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Investment securities available for sale

 

6,347,231

 

 

 

40,270,538

 

 

 

Investment securities held to maturity

 

160,668,959

 

 

 

12,435,291

 

 

 

Total investments

 

167,016,190

 

 

 

52,705,829

 

 

 

Loans

 

 

 

 

 

Construction

 

2,252,407

 

 

 

414,072

 

 

 

Real estate

 

146,467,077

 

 

 

125,894,826

 

 

 

Commercial

 

32,272,185

 

 

 

48,133,781

 

 

 

Installment

 

156,688

 

 

 

1,741,267

 

 

 

Credit Cards

 

0

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

Gross loans

 

181,148,357

 

 

 

176,183,946

 

 

 

Unearned fees and discounts

 

(492,058

)

 

 

(1,419,084

)

 

 

Loans net of unearned fees and discount

 

180,656,299

 

 

 

174,764,862

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(4,100,516

)

 

 

(3,888,480

)

 

 

Net loans

 

176,555,783

 

 

 

170,876,382

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed assets, net

 

5,628,950

 

 

 

5,897,342

 

 

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,153,613

 

 

 

877,104

 

 

 

Stock investments, restricted, at cost

 

2,045,200

 

 

 

7,871,339

 

 

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

8,054,491

 

 

 

2,045,200

 

 

 

Other assets

 

2,763,767

 

 

 

2,647,812

 

 

 

Total assets

$

399,654,012

 

 

$

378,514,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing

$

204,189,323

 

 

$

195,274,304

 

 

 

Interest bearing

 

 

 

 

 

NOW and money market

 

95,203,888

 

 

 

85,144,889

 

 

 

Savings

 

27,195,883

 

 

 

25,147,965

 

 

 

Time deposits less than $250,000

 

8,193,190

 

 

 

3,695,546

 

 

 

Time deposits of $250,000 or greater

 

2,670,980

 

 

 

9,616,481

 

 

 

Total deposits

 

337,453,264

 

 

 

318,879,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest payable

 

124,947

 

 

 

130,327

 

 

 

Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)

 

15,000,000

 

 

 

15,000,000

 

 

 

Accrued expenses & other payables

 

1,633,098

 

 

 

1,817,705

 

 

 

Subordinated debt

 

10,000,000

 

 

 

10,000,000

 

 

 

Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust

 

3,093,000

 

 

 

3,093,000

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

367,304,309

 

 

 

348,920,217

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,676,799 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

 

10,502,558

 

 

 

10,502,557

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

24,269,527

 

 

 

19,556,872

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

 

(2,422,382

)

 

 

(465,193

)

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

 

32,349,703

 

 

 

29,594,236

 

 

 

Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$

399,654,012

 

 

$

378,514,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and fee income on loans

$

2,376,312

 

$

2,271,284

 

$

9,569,690

 

$

9,914,710

Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits

 

356,363

 

 

47,599

 

 

846,687

 

 

130,615

Interest on time deposits in banks

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Interest on investment securities

 

1,127,397

 

 

242,681

 

 

3,323,894

 

 

880,324

Total interest income

 

3,860,072

 

 

2,561,564

 

 

13,740,271

 

 

10,925,649

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest on deposits

 

185,046

 

 

42,090

 

 

362,922

 

 

187,460

Other borrowings

 

233,400

 

 

207,193

 

 

874,663

 

 

693,963

Total interest expense

 

418,446

 

 

249,283

 

 

1,237,585

 

 

881,423

Net interest income

 

3,441,626

 

 

2,312,281

 

 

12,502,686

 

 

10,044,226

Provision for loan losses

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

150,000

 

 

555,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

3,441,626

 

 

2,312,281

 

 

12,352,686

 

 

9,489,226

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

 

453,361

 

 

412,268

 

 

1,760,872

 

 

1,545,628

Other miscellaneous income

 

82,695

 

 

119,487

 

 

292,040

 

 

343,246

Dividend income from restricted stock

 

31,262

 

 

28,693

 

 

121,641

 

 

101,622

Income from bank-owned life insurance

 

47,276

 

 

45,711

 

 

183,152

 

 

150,107

Total non-interest income

 

614,594

 

 

606,159

 

 

2,357,705

 

 

2,140,603

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-interest expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

1,398,248

 

 

1,234,412

 

 

5,100,354

 

 

4,408,276

Occupancy and equipment

 

158,265

 

 

157,939

 

 

637,146

 

 

619,851

Data and item processing

 

187,819

 

 

173,749

 

 

743,502

 

 

664,422

Advertising and marketing

 

34,101

 

 

26,664

 

 

152,684

 

 

126,457

Legal and professional fees

 

77,250

 

 

900

 

 

209,895

 

 

138,895

Regulatory assessments

 

53,918

 

 

41,768

 

 

199,645

 

 

149,569

Insurance

 

10,713

 

 

10,106

 

 

41,086

 

 

40,141

Directors' fees and expenses

 

37,470

 

 

32,520

 

 

133,830

 

 

129,600

Other expenses

 

279,416

 

 

274,294

 

 

915,470

 

 

1,018,813

Total non-interest expenses

 

2,237,200

 

 

1,952,352

 

 

8,133,612

 

 

7,296,024

Income before income tax expense

 

1,819,020

 

 

966,088

 

 

6,576,779

 

 

4,333,805

Income tax expense

 

513,771

 

 

259,105

 

 

1,864,125

 

 

1,202,816

Net income

$

1,305,249

 

$

706,983

 

$

4,712,654

 

$

3,130,989

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

0.49

 

$

0.26

 

$

1.76

 

$

1.17

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

 

$

0.26

 

$

1.76

 

$

1.17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the twelve months ended

 

 

December 31

 

December 31

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Annualized return on average equity

 

 

19.02

%

 

 

10.68

%

 

 

16.81

%

 

 

11.70

%

Annualized return on average assets

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

0.75

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

0.89

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.52

%

 

 

2.63

%

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

3.06

%

Core efficiency ratio

 

 

55.15

%

 

 

66.90

%

 

 

54.73

%

 

 

59.88

%

Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans

 

 

-0.008

%

 

 

-0.008

%

 

 

-0.04

%

 

 

-0.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets

 

$

408,424

 

 

$

374,871

 

 

$

404,283

 

 

$

353,393

 

Average interest-earning assets

 

$

388,271

 

 

$

348,574

 

 

$

383,713

 

 

$

328,772

 

Average gross loans

 

$

180,687

 

 

$

175,748

 

 

$

176,759

 

 

$

187,096

 

Average deposits

 

$

357,027

 

 

$

325,436

 

 

$

354,050

 

 

$

305,234

 

Average equity

 

$

27,450

 

 

$

26,488

 

 

$

28,040

 

 

$

26,772

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CREDIT QUALITY

 

End of period

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans

 

$

404,095

 

 

$

115,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total loans

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans to total assets

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.03

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

 

 

2.26

%

 

 

2.21

%

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.07

%

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

 

 

1014.74

%

 

 

3368.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders equity to total assets

 

 

8.09

%

 

 

7.82

%

 

 

 

 

Net loans to deposits

 

 

52.32

%

 

 

53.59

%

 

 

 

 

Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits

 

 

60.51

%

 

 

61.24

%

 

 

 

 

Total capital to total risk-weighted assets

 

 

24.33

%

 

 

18.30

%

 

 

 

 

Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets

 

 

28.24

%

 

 

20.16

%

 

 

 

 

Company Leverage Ratio

 

 

9.27

%

 

 

8.84

%

 

 

 

 

Common equity tier 1

 

 

28.24

%

 

 

20.16

%

 

 

 

 


