China vows 'targeted military action' after Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan

China's military vowed to launch "targeted military actions" after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island in 25 years.

Her visit, which was first leaked last month but never officially confirmed, came despite Beijing pre-emptively deploying warships, fighter jets and warning Washington would "pay the price" if it went ahead.

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army is on high alert and will launch a series of targeted military operations to counter this, resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and resolutely thwart external interference and 'Taiwan independence' separatist attempts," PLA spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement condemning the visit.

China's eastern military command said that from Thursday to Sunday it would conduct live firing in the waters surrounding the island as well as long-range live firing in the Taiwan strait.

It would be the first time they have fired missiles into the sensitive strait – a strip of water sandwiched by mainland China and the west coast of Taiwan - since 1995.

That was the last time tensions ran high enough to risk all-out war involving Beijing, Taipei and Washington.

The drills have been described as the "most provocative moves by China in decades" by Nathan Ruser, a researcher at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute

This is “my prediction for a worst-case scenario,” said a former US security official. An invasion for now “is not even in the realm of what’s possible.”

Ms Pelosi's visit has ratcheted up tensions between China and the United States. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island's sovereignty.

But she struck a defiant tone on Tuesday. "Our congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan honors America's unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan's vibrant democracy," the most senior US legislator said in a statement moments after her plane landed.

She added that said her trip "in no way" contradicted official US policy, which recognizes "one China" and has not officially recognized Taiwan as an independent state.

"America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy," she said.

"We must stand by Taiwan, which is an island of resilience”, the speaker wrote in an op-ed published in the Washington Post on Tuesday morning.

China “has ramped up patrols of bombers, fighter jets and surveillance aircraft near and even over Taiwan’s air defense zone”, she writes, adding that the Department of Defense has said that the Chinese army is “likely preparing for a contingency to unify Taiwan with the PRC by force”.

Her visit shows Washington's "rock solid" support, Taipei's foreign ministry said early on Wednesday shortly after the senior lawmaker touched down.

"We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas."



China's foreign ministry responded to the visit by slamming her presence in Taiwan as "extremely dangerous".

"The United States... constantly distorts, obscures and hollows out the 'One China' principle," Beijing's foreign ministry said in a statement issued at the same time. "These moves, like playing with fire, are extremely dangerous. Those who play with fire will perish by it."

Warships and fighter jets

Ahead of Ms Pelosi's arrival, the Chinese military began live fire drills in the South China Sea, while military exercises were also being carried out in the northern Bohai Sea.

Two Chinese warships – a destroyer and a guided missile frigate – were stationed in waters east of Taiwan, according to Japan’s defence ministry. Videos circulated on Chinese social media purportedly showing Chinese amphibious tanks on a beach in the city of Xiamen, along the Taiwan Strait.

And several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning, according to Reuters.

The visit is an unofficial stop on Ms Pelosi's Asian tour, which also includes stops in Singapore on Monday and Malaysia on Tuesday, with South Korea and Japan also on the itinerary.

Ms Pelosi is widely expected to meet with Tsai Ing-wen, the Taiwanese president, on Wednesday, in defiance of Beijing’s many warnings.

In the leadup to her expected arrival, Taiwan’s most iconic building, Taipei 101, lit up with messages including: "Welcome to Taiwan", "Speaker Pelosi", "Taiwan (heart) USA".

‘Pay the price’

The Chinese foreign ministry said the US will “pay the price” if Ms Pelosi went ahead with the visit.

“The US side will bear the responsibility... for undermining China’s sovereign security interests,” Hua Chunying, the foreign ministry spokesman said.

China considers self-ruled Taiwan a breakaway province that may be reconquered by force if necessary and bristles at other countries’ top-level exchanges with the island’s government.

Earlier on Tuesday, China’s Xiamen Airlines announced it was cancelling flights due to “limitations in the air space” near the Taiwan Strait.



China’s People's Liberation Army said late on Monday that its forces were on “high alert” and would “engage the enemy on orders.” The statement said the PLA forces would “bury all invaders” and “march toward victory”.

Beijing sees it as necessary to “bolster its red lines” against Washington’s support of Taiwan’s independence, said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Programme at the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

“The Chinese feel if they don’t act, the US is going to continue to slice the salami … and take incremental action in supporting Taiwan independence,” Ms Glaser said. “For those reasons, China feels under pressure to do more to signal this is an issue China cannot compromise on. They are trying to draw that red line brighter and thicker.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it had a full grasp of military activities near Taiwan and would send forces in reaction to “enemy threats”.

“We are meticulously preparing various plans and appropriate troops will be dispatched to respond in accordance with the regulations of emergency situation responses and the threat posed by the enemy,” the ministry said.

The US had asked China not to escalate tensions over Ms Pelosi’s potential visit.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said the trip would be entirely Ms Pelosi’s decision, and called on Beijing to “act responsibly and not to engage in any escalation going forward”.