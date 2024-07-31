Chinese teenagers dive into Olympic history at the people's Aquatics Centre

Unveiling the Aquatics Centre at the beginning of April, Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, heaped paeans upon the teams that had worked on the 170 million-euro building to ready it in time for the Olympics. Equally crucial, he insisted, the future.

That Olympic legacy unfurls a swimming pool into a deprived region where surveys have shown that only around 40 percent of the under-11s know how to swim. National and international competitions will also be staged at the venue just a sleek footbridge away from the Stade de France.

Nearly four months on from the presidential effusions, one of the two pools, around which an environmentally friendly array of woods and photovoltaic panelling have been arranged, hosted the women's synchronized 10-meter platform event.

The competition that began at 11am was soon a battle for the lesser precious metals as the Chinese teenage duo Yuxi Chen and Hongchan Quan eased into ascendancy.

Their first turn - a back dive - with 2.0 of difficulty brought 56.40 points.

The Canadian pair of Caeli McKay and Kate Miller were the nearest with 49.20 points.

Supremacy

The second a reverse dive in the pike position - with 2.0 difficulty - harvested 54.60 points. They enjoyed a lead of nearly 14 points over the British pair Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson.

After that, it was the severn other places that changed hands.

Chen, 18, and Quan, 17, were salient in their supremacy, drawing from an altogether different pool of talent.

Not so much a coronation but an annihilation.

And what a gentlemanly affair it was.



