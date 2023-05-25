Chinese spy hit on US military base sparks fears of communications blackout

Hackers codenamed ‘Volt Typhoon’ targeted important infrastructure organisations on the island of Guam - APFootage/Alamy Stock Photo

Chinese state-backed hackers have infiltrated US communication systems in the Pacific, Microsoft has said, prompting fears that Beijing could cut off American military channels during an invasion of Taiwan.

Security researchers at Microsoft said hackers codenamed “Volt Typhoon” were caught infiltrating critical national infrastructure on the Pacific island of Guam, which acts as a crucial military staging post for the US in the region.

Microsoft said the “stealthy and targeted” campaign had been ongoing since at least 2021 and “has targeted critical infrastructure organisations in Guam and elsewhere in the United States.”

“In this campaign, the affected organisations span the communications, manufacturing, utility, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology, and education sectors,” researchers said.

Hackers appear to be using their access to spy on US operations but Microsoft warned that the group was “pursuing development of capabilities that could disrupt critical communications infrastructure between the US and Asia region during future crises.”

A major telecoms cable linking Japan and Australia runs through Guam, while another connects Taiwan and Singapore to Tokyo.

Guam is also a major staging post for the US military in the western Pacific. It would play a significant part in reinforcing Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

Guam, a military staging post for the US in western Pacific, will play an important role in the event of a Chinese evasion - Justin Sullivan/Getty Images AsiaPac

Chinese President Xi Jinping believes Taiwan is rightfully part of his country and has vowed to take control of the island.

Taiwan has long been an ally of the US and President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to come to the nation’s military aid if it is threatened by Beijing.

The discovery of the Chinese state hacker gang triggered a worldwide alert by the Five Eyes espionage alliance on Wednesday night.

“Private sector partners have identified that this activity affects networks across US critical infrastructure sectors,” warned the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand all echoed the US warning, cautioning providers of services such as telecoms, energy, ports and pipelines to be on red alert for further Chinese intrusions.

Paul Chichester, director of operations at the National Cyber Security Centre, GCHQ’s defensive arm, said: “It is vital that operators of critical national infrastructure take action to prevent attackers hiding on their systems”.

Marc Burnard, lead China researcher with cyber security company Secureworks, said the spies uncovered on Wednesday had worked exceptionally hard to cover their tracks.

Mr Burnard said: “These tradecraft developments have likely been driven by a series of high-profile US Department of Justice indictments of Chinese nationals allegedly involved in cyberespionage activity.

“Public exposure of this type of activity by security vendors [has] likely resulted in increased pressure from leadership within the People’s Republic of China to avoid public scrutiny of its cyberespionage activity.”

China rejected the US-led accusations on Thursday, claiming they were part of a “collective disinformation campaign”.

Official spokesman Mao Ning told Reuters: “The United States is the empire of hacking.”

