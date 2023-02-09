Chinese spy balloon sought secret US communications signals, State Department says

Tom Vanden Brook, Josh Meyer and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

WASHINGTON – The Chinese spy balloon shot down Saturday had carried devices to intercept sensitive communications, the State Department said Thursday, offering the first proof that the balloon was on an espionage mission.

The Pentagon flew high-altitude U-2 spy planes to examine the gear dangling from the 200-foot balloon and found that it had the ability to conduct "signals intelligence collection operations," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

The spy balloon's incursion into the United States caused a diplomatic rupture with China, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken's decision to cancel a trip to Beijing. On Capitol Hill, members of Congress expressed outrage at the incident and demanded answers from the Biden administration.

On Thursday, members of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee were scheduled to hear a classified briefing by State and Defense Department officials.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

The Pentagon waited until the balloon passed over land to shoot it down off the coast of South Carolina Saturday, seeking to avoid deaths and property damage. In doing so, the military allowed the balloon to pass over and spy on the most sensitive strategic sites in the continental United States – nuclear missile siloes and military bases.

The balloon's spyware payload, the size of a regional jetliner, had "multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," according to the spokesperson's statement. He was not authorized to speak publicly. Pentagon officials have said that the balloon's predictable path allowed them to shield sensitive sites from such collection devices.

How China's spy balloon isn't so unique for espionage technology
How China's spy balloon isn't so unique for espionage technology

The balloon had solar panels large enough to power "multiple active intelligence collection sensors," according to the statement. The Chinese government operates a fleet of such spy balloons, whose activities are directed by the Chinese Army.

There have been at least five spy balloon incursions into U.S. territory, according to the Pentagon and State Department.

Meanwhile, federal authorities involved in the analysis of the balloon’s components said they were “very early in the process” of recovery, senior FBI officials familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Balloon materials being to FBI lab

The materials were being transported from the scene to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, for examination. So far, teams have pulled parts of the balloon’s canopy and some wiring from the ocean’s surface, but the bulk of the material remains underwater, the officials said, describing the debris field as a “large-scale scene.”

There was no evidence to indicate that the airship possessed any offensive capabilities, the officials said. It was not immediately clear how long the recovery effort might take.

On Wednesday, a senior Pentagon official disclosed some additional details about the balloon and China’s broader “dirigible collection program.”

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary said that the Chinese balloon shot down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday was part of an extensive global surveillance program that the Beijing government has been conducting for “several years.”

Previously: Chinese spy balloon flew over other US missile and nuclear weapons sites, lawmaker says

Ryder confirmed that similar Chinese balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, but said the U.S. did not immediately identify them as surveillance balloons until after it had conducted “subsequent intelligence analysis.”

Ryder also said that by allowing the balloon to cross over numerous sensitive U.S. military sites, the Pentagon was able to learn “a lot more” about the program.

“In terms of where they're coming from, I can't go into the specific location other than to say China, and the last thing I'll say is that this last week provided the United States with a unique opportunity to learn a lot more about the Chinese surveillance balloon program, all information that will help us to continue to strengthen our ability to track these kinds of objects,” Ryder said. “We know that they were looking to surveil strategic sites, to include some of our strategic bases in the continental United States.”

Ryder told reporters that the Chinese balloon surveillance program has operated “over at least five continents in regions like Latin America, South America, Southeast Asia, East Asia and Europe, again, it demonstrates why, for the Department of Defense, that China remains the pacing challenge, and something that we'll continue to stay focused on.” .

The Pentagon spokesperson also said the Chinese surveillance balloons have varied in both size and capability, but he had no comment on what kind of intelligence they might be collecting, including the one shot down on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: China spy balloon sought secret US communications: State Department

Latest Stories

  • US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s balloon that crossed the United States was equipped to collect intelligence signals and was part of a huge, military-linked aerial spy program that targeted more than 40 countries, the Biden administration said Thursday, outlining the scope and capabilities of the huge balloon that captivated the country's attention before the U.S. shot it down. A fleet of balloons operates under the direction of the People's Liberation Army and is used specifically for spying, outfitte

  • U.S. House votes 419-0 to condemn 'brazen' Chinese spy balloon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously backed a resolution condemning the incursion of a Chinese spy balloon into U.S. airspace last week as "a brazen violation of United States sovereignty." The House voted 419-0 for the resolution, five days after the U.S. Air Force shot down the device over the Atlantic Ocean. The resolution is non-binding, but is intended to convey that Republicans and President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats are united in condemning the decision to send the balloon over U.S. territory.

  • China declined U.S. request for call between defense chiefs after balloon shootdown

    China declined a request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe after Washington brought down a Chinese spy balloon, a Pentagon spokesperson said on Tuesday. A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the South Carolina coast on Saturday, a week after it first entered U.S. airspace and triggered a dramatic - and public - spying saga that worsened Sino-U.S. relations. The Pentagon submitted the request for a secure call on Saturday after the balloon came down, Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

  • Kim Jong Un's daughter appears at military parade

    STORY: Her presence has added to speculation that she could be in line for a leadership position - maybe even the top job itself - in the nuclear-armed country's hereditary dictatorship.She appeared on Wednesday (February 8) alongside Kim at a massive military parade, where state media showed her marching with him and her mother, Ri Sol Ju, at the head of military commanders, sharing juice drinks and speaking in each other's ears as they observed the events.The girl has not been named in state media since she was first shown attending a missile launch with Kim last year, but South Korean intelligence officials believe she is the daughter identified as Ju Ae by former American basketball player Dennis Rodman, who spent time with Kim's family in 2013.

  • North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles at nighttime parade

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Nuclear-armed North Korea showcased its missile production muscle during a nighttime parade, state media reported on Thursday, displaying more intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) than ever before and hinting at a new solid-fuel weapon. The country has forged ahead with its ballistic missile programme, test-launching dozens of advanced missiles last year despite United Nations Security Council resolutions and sanctions. "This time, Kim Jong Un let North Korea’s expanding tactical and long-range missile forces speak for themselves," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

  • Best slow cookers from Crock-Pot, Ninja, John Lewis and more

    For fuss-free dinnertimes, look no further than a slow cooker for tenderising meats and whipping up stews. Here are 12 of the best.

  • Watch: Kim Jong Un and Daughter Attend Military Parade in North Korea

    North Korean state media showed leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter attending a military parade in Pyongyang. Kim Ju Ae’s latest appearance raised further questions about the Kim family’s succession plans. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

  • Feeding dogs certain table scraps could help health, but processed kibble may not, study says

    Adding table scraps and some raw meat to your dog's diet could help them avoid gastrointestinal issues as they age, new research suggests.

  • King tackles puzzle box during visit to one of London’s architectural treasures

    Charles toured the former home of Victorian artist Lord Leighton, who lavishly decorated parts of his property in a Middle Eastern style.

  • North Korea Holds Military Parade in Pyongyang to Mark 75th Anniversary of Armed Forces

    North Korea held a parade in the capital Pyongyang on Wednesday night, February 8, to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s armed forces.Satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows large formations of troops in Kim Il Sung Square. A column of more than a dozen ballistic missile launchers can be seen in formation driving past the square.Other imagery shows lines of military vehicles at Mirim AirportCiting the North’s state media, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that Kim Jong-un delivered a speech on the eve of the parade in which he said North Korea had “the strongest troops in the world.”“For the everlasting peace, prosperity and development on this land, we’ve developed great and absolute power while enduring so many sufferings and pain,” Kim said, as translated by Yonhap. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Chinese balloon capable of gathering intelligence - US official

    US lawmakers have also passed a non-binding resolution condemning China use of the balloon.

  • UPDATE 2-White House says blog post on Nord Stream explosion 'utterly false'

    The White House on Wednesday dismissed a blog post by a U.S. investigative journalist alleging the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines as "utterly false and complete fiction." Reuters has not corroborated the report, published by U.S. investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, which said an attack was carried out last September at the direction of President Joe Biden.

  • U.S., Britain impose sanctions on Russia's Trickbot hacking gang

    The United States and Britain have imposed sanctions against seven leading members of a notorious Russian hacking gang known as Trickbot, officials announced on Friday. Trickbot's malicious software at one point was counted among one of the internet's most pernicious security threats, capable of stealing financial data, spreading across networks, and dropping ransom software. In its announcement outlining the move, the U.S. Treasury noted that, "during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Trickbot targeted hospitals and healthcare centers, launching a wave of ransomware attacks against hospitals across the United States."

  • A New Guns Ruling Could Make Families Less Safe

    The Fifth Circuit issued a decision that it was unconstitutional to deprive those under restraining orders of their guns

  • Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

    If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Now, some universities are taking interest. “What we see is these advanced reactor technologies having a real future in decarbonizing the energy landscape in the U.S. and around the world,” said Caleb Brooks, a nuclear engineering professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

  • FTX founder keeps talking, ignoring typical legal strategy

    For federal prosecutors, Sam Bankman-Fried could be the gift that keeps on giving. After the November collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he founded in 2019, Bankman-Fried unexpectedly gave a series of interviews intended to present his version of events. “Prosecutors love when defendants shoot their mouths off,” said Daniel R. Alonso, a former federal prosecutor who is now a white-collar criminal defense attorney.

  • James Carville Attacks GOP, Marjorie Taylor Greene As 'White Trash'

    The longtime Democratic operative told MSNBC's Ari Melber "the level of white trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering."

  • Chrissy Teigen ‘doesn’t know how to go on’ after her lewd anti-Trump tweet is read in Congress

    Twitter executives were questioned by the House Oversight Committee over platforms ‘role in suppressing the Biden laptop story’

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders' 'Normal Or Crazy' Challenge Backfires Spectacularly

    There's one line her critics agreed with — but probably not in the way she was hoping.

  • Biden Taunts Republican Who Heckled Him Over Their ‘Liar, Liar’ Jeers

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden hit back at Republicans who heckled him during his State of the Union address over his assertion that some GOP lawmakers want to curb Social Security and Medicare benefits.Most Read from BloombergCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesGeo