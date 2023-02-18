The Chinese Spy Balloon Has Inflated America's Paranoia

Jeffrey Kluger
·6 min read
chinese-spy-balloon
chinese-spy-balloon

Attendants conduct retrieval and recovery works after Chinese spy balloon was shot down in Myrtle Beach SC on Feb. 4, 2023. Credit - Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency—Getty Images

There’s no way of knowing—at least not yet—everything the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4 saw during its slow drift across the U.S. It flew over populated and unpopulated areas, cities and military sites. While it may not have caught a glimpse of you during its journeys, you have no idea what it did capture. If that makes you a little uneasy—even a little paranoid—well, you’ve got plenty of reason.

Privacy, at least as we once knew it, is becoming a thing of the past. The U.S. currently has more than 50 million security cameras operating in stores, workplaces, and outdoor public spaces, factoring out to some 15 cameras for every 100 people, according to Precise Security, a privacy advocacy group. That puts the U.S. first in the world, leading even China, which has about 14 cameras for every 100 people, according to the same source. Facial recognition software is becoming ubiquitous in the U.S., with systems installed in stores, airports, and casinos to detect known shoplifters, travel security risks, and suspected gambling cheats. In Dec. 2022, there was a public controversy when the company that owns Madison Square Garden in New York used facial recognition systems to ban members of law firms that were representing clients suing the company

And all of that is only what happens when you leave your house. Simply turn on your computer, and marketers are routinely tracking what you’re surfing, searching, and buying, following you from site to site and serving up ads that are designed to appeal to your interests.

“We’re suddenly seeing this ubiquitous surveillance,” says Tara Behrend, professor of psychology at Purdue University and president of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology. “Technology has advanced very quickly—faster than our ability to think critically about what we should be measuring about people, under what circumstances, and what rights people have.”

Read More: The AI Arms Race Is Changing Everything

None of this has sat well with Americans. In a 2022 Axios poll, for example, more than half of tech workers said they would quit their jobs if their employer began using surveillance technology to monitor employee productivity. A 2022 Ipsos poll found that a whopping 84% of Americans are concerned about the security of data they provide on the internet and 74% change their passwords at least once per year.

And 63% of respondents in a poll last year by the advocacy group Trusted Future, said if they could choose one priority for Congress it would be providing greater online privacy protections.

And now comes the supposed Chinese eye in the sky—followed by the appearance and shooting down of three other unidentified objects over North America on Feb. 10, 11, and 12. Americans’ sense of paranoia about surveillance—whether by private companies, their own government, or foreign powers—was further stoked by conservative media and public figures. Fox News host Jesse Watters speculated that this or other Chinese balloons could be designed to carry bioweapons. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich tweeted that China might be using balloon delivery systems to deploy electromagnetic pulse weapons that would knock out the U.S. power grid.

That reaction is in keeping with a decades-long U.S. history of paranoia over government and commercial surveillance of private citizens, says David Harper, professor of clinical psychology at the University of East London. “In the 1970s and 1980s it was about intelligence agencies and government databases,” he says. “In the 1980s and 1990s it was about closed circuit TV in public places; and by the 2000s it became about Facebook and Google and those algorithms that nobody understands.” The 2020s, meantime, have brought the era of deep fakes and the danger that comes from putting invented words in the mouths of invented images of very real people.

All of those sources of suspicion and paranoia were effectively invisible. The spy balloon isn’t—and while the public response has been more measured than that of some of the news media, people are still troubled.

“The spy balloon definitely felt to me like a violation, in that it was surveillance without consent, and an aggressive penetration of our nation’s skies,” says Neelam Patel, 47, a poet and dancer in Vorhees, N.J. “However, in the scheme of my daily life, I filed it away as [something] similar to my phone tracking where I’m going, or online businesses or credit card companies knowing precisely what I’m spending and where. Still, the more data about myself that is shared, the more at risk I am of being manipulated or controlled.”

Other Americans seem to be taking a pragmatic approach that echoes Patel’s. “We’ve been in such a dystopian fear state for such a prolonged period, I am personally unable to add an additional fear to my mental load,” says Sharon Feingold, an Atlanta-based voiceover artist. “Whether those balloons are aliens or signify an impending war with China, I’ve given up. I’m both highly sensitized and desensitized at once.”

Read More: Why the Military Keeps Spotting so Many Unidentified Flying Objects—and Then Shooting Them Down

“I try to stay focused on what’s in front of me, the things I can control,” says Dan Curry, 65, a retired addiction counselor in Petaluma, Calif. “Spy balloons, if that’s what they are, seem to be in the ‘things-I-can’t-control’ bucket.”

For a lot of people, however, things that can’t be personally controlled are precisely what cause the greatest anxiety. “To be paranoid, you have to have a good imagination,” says Behrend. “You have to be able to imagine scenarios other than what’s right in front of your face. From person to person, there are going to be individual differences in terms of whether they allow their imaginations to run wild or whether they use their critical-thinking skills. But it’s unfair to ask people to use critical-thinking skills to evaluate the balloon, because they don’t have any information about it.”

Harper agrees, seeing the fact that there’s really no clear information about exactly what the spy balloon was up to or what its capacities are as rocket fuel for paranoid thinking. “Ambiguity drives paranoia at both an individual and cultural level,” he says. “It all feeds on not having enough information.”

What’s more, the information we do have at the moment—specifically the growing tensions between the U.S. and China—only makes things worse. Paranoia, Harper explains, is driven partly by what’s known as coalitional threats. “It’s the idea that a group can covertly organize against you with malign intent,” he says. When that group is, like China, a nation of 1.4 billion people, the coalition is a formidable one.

The solution, both Behrend and Harper say, is transparency: the more Americans learn about the full scope of the Chinese surveillance program—and the more forensic analysts discern about the balloon itself from examining the wreckage—the lower the level of public anxiety may become.

Latest Stories

  • Parents’ access to classrooms required under new bill from Idaho school superintendent

    The bill would codify parental rights in public schools.

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Michael Cohen Calls Trump's Subpoena Of Him The 'Dumbest Move' He Can Imagine

    "As much as they think they’re going to bully me, it’s not going to happen. They’re not going to benefit from it,” Trump's former attorney told MSNBC.

  • Tucker Carlson told his producer Trump is 'the undisputed world champion' of destroying things and could ruin Fox News if it didn't back his election lies

    "At this point we're getting hurt no matter what," Carlson texted his producer two days after Fox became the first network to call Arizona for Biden, per a new court filing.

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • 'Don't Play With Us.' Estonia Sends Message To Russia With Ukraine Aid

    A shared border with Russia and a painful history of Soviet occupation has led Estonia to adopt an aggressive approach to helping Ukraine

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • Vladimir Putin’s failures are fooling the West

    Another day, and yet more worrying news from the frontline: Ukrainian troops are firing as many as 6,000 artillery shells a day to try and beat back Russia’s new offensive. It is an expenditure rate the West is struggling to feed; so high that Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said that Ukraine’s forces could run out of ammunition unless they use it more sparingly. His comments remind us of an essential truth: that brute force and, critically, the ability to sustain and replenish it over an exte

  • "Give me a break, man": Biden to reporters at briefing

    STORY: He walked off, intending to leave the room, but returned to listen to the questions.After being asked by a reporter: “Are you compromised by your family’s business relationships?” Mr Biden said laughing: “Give me a break, man,” and walked off without answering any questions.Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China's President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.Peter Alexander of NBC News, was then heard asking Biden if the takedowns of the objects were an “overreaction” done by “political pressure.”At the same time, another reporter asked another question, to which Biden replied: ''You can come to my office and ask a question when you have more polite people.''He then walked away, paused for a second and then left the room.

  • Tank plant in small Ohio city plays big role in Ukraine war

    Thousands of miles from the front lines, a sprawling manufacturing plant in the small midwestern city of Lima, Ohio, is playing a critical role in the effort to arm Ukraine as it fends off the Russian invasion. Owned by the Army and operated by General Dynamics, the plant is expected to refurbish Abrams tanks for the U.S. to send to Ukraine, and is already preparing to build an updated version of the vehicle for Poland, U.S. Army officials said Thursday as they toured the facility. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who walked through the plant with a number of other Army leaders and senior officers, said it's highly likely the plant will provide the tanks for Ukraine.

  • Top Putin official involved in funding Ukraine war dies in apparent suicide

    A Russian defence official is the latest high-ranking figure to die in an apparent suicide in Russia after falling from a 16th floor apartment window.

  • Trump Outlandishly Claims Georgia Grand Jury Excerpts Are 'Total Exoneration' Of Him

    Trump says his name was not even "mentioned" in the released sections of the investigation. But no one was named in the excerpts, by order of the judge.

  • After being attacked by both Democrats and the GOP, Rick Scott edits his plan to sunset all federal laws every 5 years. He now wants to make exceptions for Social Security, Medicare, and the military.

    Sen. Rick Scott said he "never intended" to touch Medicare or Social Security in his plan to make Congress regularly renew all legislation.

  • Top Putin Ally Warns Zelensky Could Get Neck ‘Twisted’ in Coup

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERSUkraine will soon be facing off with a military coup, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko baselessly predicted in a rage-fueled interview with reporters Thursday.“Things may come to the point when the military will come to Kyiv and twist the politicians' necks—Zelensky's too,” Lukashenko said, intimating that he thinks the Ukrainian people are fed up with war. “The Ukrainian military will come to Kyiv and put everyone into their places. Because they

  • Jordan Klepper Confronts Deeply Confused Nikki Haley Voters

    Comedy CentralThere’s a new GOP presidential candidate on the scene and The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper was all over her campaign launch rally this week.The correspondent took a brief hiatus from covering Donald Trump to see if Republican primary voters are really ready to “turn the page” on the 45th president. What he found was not exactly encouraging.“I love Donald Trump, but I think she has more of a feminine finesse,” one woman told Klepper, who agreed that Trump has a “harsher approach when

  • 'Bodies piled up' in Russian assault on Bakhmut

    STORY: Ukrainian forces on Thursday fought back against a punishing Russian assault... more than 36 missiles launched in the early hours, according to Ukraine's Air Force.&nbsp;Russia's current focus -- the small city of Bakhmut in Donetsk -- one of two regions that make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland.An area now partially occupied by Russia, where Ukrainian forces fight against an onslaught of Russian soldiers.&nbsp;A spokesman for Ukraine’s 80th Air Assault Brigade said&nbsp;the&nbsp;unit was battling waves of Russian troops.&nbsp;&nbsp;TARAS DZIOBA: “They have a lot of manpower. They are sending a lot of troops. I don’t think that is sustainable for them to keep attacking this way. There are places where their bodies are just piled up. There is a trench where… They just don’t evacuate their wounded or killed. They just leave them there and send more waves and waves of people.”Bolstered by tens of thousands of reservists, Russia has intensified ground attacks across southern and eastern Ukraine, and a major new offensive appears to be underway as the first anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion nears.Driving the battlefield gains for Russia is the Wagner group - mercenary forces swelled by prison recruits.In video released Thursday, &nbsp;Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin forecast Bakhmut would fall in a matter of weeks."I think Wagner Group will manage to encircle Bakhmut in March or April. Although it is very difficult to guess. It depends on Ukrainian activity. They are receiving new types of weapons now. I'm one hundred percent sure we will be destroying these Leopards. One hundred percent we'll sort out how to burn them."&nbsp;The mercenaries and Russian military have tried to take control of the city since last August, while defending Ukrainian forces have put up fierce resistance.Its capture would give Russia a stepping stone to advance further west.&nbsp;Thursday's attack follows a pattern of heavy bombardments after Ukrainian battlefield or diplomatic gains.NATO allies had met the previous day to plan more military support for Kyiv, as Ukraine burns through munitions fast and clamors for heavier firepower, including tanks and fighter jets.

  • GOP Rep. Andy Ogles claimed to fight international sex crimes and be an economic expert. Like George Santos, his real resume tells another story.

    Andy Ogles' resumé embellishments come on the heels of fellow Republican Congressman George Santos' avalanche of lies about his past.

  • White House: Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine

    The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, with about 9,000 of those fighters killed in action, the White House said on Friday. The United States estimates that 90% of Wagner group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a regular briefing.

  • Soros says Russian defeat in Ukraine would trigger dissolution of 'Russian empire'

    Billionaire financier George Soros said on Thursday that if Russia was defeated in the Ukraine war it would result in the dissolution of what he called the 'Russian empire,' something he said would be greeted by former Soviet republics. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

  • 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed ISIS leader in Syria

    Four U.S. service members were wounded by an explosion during a helicopter raid in northeast Syria on Thursday night. A senior ISIS leader who was killed in the mission set off the explosion, officials said. "Last night, during a partnered U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces helicopter raid in northeastern Syria, an explosion on target resulted in four U.S. service members and one working dog wounded," said a statement from U.S. Central Command.