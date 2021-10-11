'Chinese Side Wasn't Agreeable': 13th Round of India-China Corps Talks Fails

The thirteenth round of Corps Commander talks between the Indian and the Chinese militaries, held at Chushul-Moldo border on Sunday, 10 October, remained unsuccessful and "did not result in a resolution," the army indicated in a press release.

The talks had been held in order to resolve the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

""During the meeting, the Indian side therefore made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting thus did not result in resolution of the remaining areas."" - The Indian Army

The meeting came days after the recent incidents of breach of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the Chinese troops in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

'Necessary That China Take Steps to Restore Peace Along LAC': Army

The thirteenth round of India-China Corps Commander meetings was called to discuss the resolution of the conflict between the two countries along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

""The Indian side pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo and in violation of the bilateral agreements. It was therefore necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector."" - The Indian Army

"The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the army added.

The talks concluded after more than eight hours of discussion between the two countries, army sources said, according to news agency ANI.

Over 700 Detained in J&K 'To Break Chain of Attacks' After Recent Killings