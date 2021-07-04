Some Chinese shun grueling careers for 'low-desire life'

·5 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.”

Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life." That is clashing with the party's message of success and consumerism as its celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery. He married a woman he met there.

“Work was OK, but I didn’t like it much,” Guo said. “What is wrong with doing your own thing, not just looking at the money?”

“Lying flat” is a “resistance movement” to a “cycle of horror” from high-pressure Chinese schools to jobs with seemingly endless work hours, novelist Liao Zenghu wrote in Caixin, the country’s most prominent business magazine.

“In today’s society, our every move is monitored and every action criticized,” Liao wrote. “Is there any more rebellious act than to simply ‘lie flat?'”

It isn’t clear how many people have gone so far as to quit their jobs or move out of major cities. Judging by packed rush hour subways in Beijing and Shanghai, most young Chinese slog away at the best jobs they can get.

Still, the ruling party is trying to discourage the trend. Beijing needs skilled professionals to develop technology and other industries. China’s population is getting older and the pool of working-age people has shrunk by about 5% from its 2011 peak.

“Struggle itself is a kind of happiness,” the newspaper Southern Daily, published by the party, said in a commentary. “Choosing to ‘lie flat’ in the face of pressure is not only unjust but also shameful.”

The trend echoes similar ones in Japan and other countries where young people have embraced anti-materialist lifestyles in response to bleak job prospects and bruising competition for shrinking economic rewards.

Official data show China’s economic output per person doubled over the past decade, but many complain the gains went mostly to a handful of tycoons and state-owned companies. Professionals say their incomes are failing to keep up with soaring housing, child care and other costs.

In a sign of the issue’s political sensitivity, four professors who were quoted by the Chinese press talking about “lying flat” declined to discuss it with a foreign reporter.

Another possible sign of official displeasure: T-shirts, mobile phone cases and other “Lie Flat”-themed products are disappearing from online sales platforms.

Urban employees complain that work hours have swelled to “9 9 6,” or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week.

“We generally believe slavery has died away. In fact, it has only adapted to the new economic era,” a woman who writes under the name Xia Bingbao, or Summer Hailstones, said on the Douban social media service.

Some elite graduates in their 20s who should have the best job prospects say they are worn out from the “exam hell" of high school and university. They see no point in making more sacrifices.

“Chasing fame and fortune does not attract me. I am so tired,” said Zhai Xiangyu, a 25-year-old graduate student.

Some professionals are cutting short their careers, which removes their experience from the job pool.

Xu Zhunjiong, a human resources manager in Shanghai, said she is quitting at 45, a decade before the legal minimum retirement age for women, to move with her Croatian-born husband to his homeland.

“I want to retire early. I don’t want to fight any more,” Xu said. “I’m going to other places.”

Thousands vented frustration online after the Communist Party's announcement in May that official birth limits would be eased to allow all couples to have three children instead of two. The party has enforced birth restrictions since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries China, with economic output per person still below the global average, needs more young workers.

Minutes after the announcement, websites were flooded with complaints that the move did nothing to help parents cope with child care costs, long work hours, cramped housing, job discrimination against mothers and a need to look after elderly parents.

Xia writes that she moved to a valley in Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, for a “low-desire life” after working in Hong Kong. She said despite a high-status job as an English-language reporter, her rent devoured 60% of her income and she had no money at the end of each month.

She rejects the argument that young people who “lie flat” are giving up economic success when that's already is out of reach for many in an economy with a growing gulf between a wealthy elite and the majority.

“When resources are focused more and more on the few people at the head and their relatives, the workforce is cheap and replaceable,” she wrote on Douban. “Is it sensible to entrust your destiny to small handouts from others?”

Xia declined an interview request.

Guo, the writer in Dali, said he puts in more hours as a freelancer than he did at a newspaper. But he is happier, and life is more comfortable: He and his wife eat breakfast on their breezy sixth-floor apartment balcony with a view of trees.

“As long as I can keep writing, I’m very satisfied,” Guo said. “I don’t feel stifled.”

A handful who can afford it withdraw from work almost entirely.

A 27-year-old architect in Beijing said she started saving as a teenager to achieve financial freedom.

“From last September, when I saw all my savings had reached 2 million (yuan) ($300,000), I lay down,” said the woman, who would give only the name Nana, in an interview over her social media account.

Nana said she turned down a job that paid 20,000 yuan ($3,000) per month due to the long hours and what she saw as limited opportunities for creativity.

“I want to be free from inflexible rules,” said Nana. “I want to travel and make myself happy.”

___

Fu reported from Bangkok. Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai contributed to this report.

Joe Mcdonald And Fu Ting, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Wimbledon Day 6: Roger Federer becomes oldest male to reach fourth round since 1975

    The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.

  • UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in trilogy bout vs. Conor McGregor

    McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.

  • Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a

  • Toronto FC suffer disastrous 7-1 loss for sixth-straight defeat

    WASHINGTON — Another disastrous result left Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley without words on Saturday. His club had just suffered its worst defeat of the season, a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of D.C. United that left TFC (1-8-2) at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. Bradley called it one of his worst days with the team. "After 90 minutes like that, there's nothing to say," said the 33-year-old midfielder. "When you play like that, when you lose like that, words mean nothing afterw

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star pitchers, Schwarber sidelined

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PRIMED FOR PITCHERS The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phen

  • Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie with Revolution

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field. Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts. An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a

  • DC United routs Toronto FC 7-1 to break team goal record

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p

  • Czech Republic wins OT thriller 103-101 to dash Canada's men's basketball Olympic bid

    VICTORIA — Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics were ended Saturday by the Czech Republic, who posted a 103-101 overtime win at a last-chance men's basketball qualifying event in Victoria. Czech captain Tomas Satoransky scored with 1.4 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Czechs, who will now play either Greece or Turkey in Sunday's final. The Canadians were down nine points with 44 seconds to go in regulation but stormed back, capped with a basket from Andrew Wiggins th

  • Narváez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak. The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previousl