Chinese rocket updates: Tracking the massive debris' uncontrolled reentry

Predictions for when and where Chinese rocket debris hurtling toward Earth is expected to land are narrowing.

The section is part of a rocket called Chinese Long March 5B, which launched a module of the country's first permanent space station into orbit last week.

Officials have been tracking the rocket body's uncontrolled return to Earth for several days now, estimating when it might reenter the atmosphere.

MORE: Chinese rocket debris expected to plunge toward Earth

The rocket body's reentry is currently projected at anywhere between 7:30 p.m. ET and 1:30 a.m. ET, according to the latest U.S. Space Force data.

Latest TIP (as of 2021-05-08 1416Z) for CZ-5B (#LongMarch5B) (48275 / 2021-035B) shows projected re-entry at 2021-05-09 0227(UTC) +/- 180 minutes at latitude -3.9 longitude 79.4

NOTE: Still not a precise time or location, given the window; both will still vary ovr the next 12 hrs — Space-Track (@SpaceTrackOrg) May 8, 2021

The U.S. Space Force has projected four possible orbits for reentry in play -- three over water, one over land.

Potential landings over land are subject to change, but currently include the Southeastern U.S., Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, parts of Southern Europe, much of Northern and Central Africa, the Middle East, Southern India and Australia.

New TIP published by 18SPCS! Now down to 4 orbits. Rules out western US, most of South America, western and southern Africa, the whole of China and north of India. Mexico still in the game! pic.twitter.com/ZlSHNWRWjJ — Meithan West (@meithan42) May 8, 2021

Since the rocket section is moving at 18,000 mph, experts won't be able to estimate a reentry location until a few hours before it happens.

Story continues

People can follow the latest reentry time estimates at Space Track, which is working with the U.S. Space Force on tracking the debris.

MORE: Video: NASA astronauts' discuss historic splashdown

The massive rocket body measures 98 feet long and 16.5 feet wide and weighs 21 metric tons, according to the Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit that performs technical analyses and assessments for a variety of government, civil and commercial customers.

PHOTO: The Long March-5B Y2 rocket carrying the core module of China's space station, Tianhe, blasts off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, Hainan Province of China, April 29, 2021. (Xie Jiawei/VCG via Getty Images, FILE)

Instead of falling downrange during the launch, the empty rocket body reached orbital velocity, which placed it "in an elliptical orbit around Earth where it is being dragged toward an uncontrolled reentry," the corporation explained in a blog post.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Chinese rocket updates: Tracking the massive debris' uncontrolled reentry originally appeared on abcnews.go.com