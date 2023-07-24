Chinese private investors' confidence has not fully recovered: state planner

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - The confidence of Chinese private investors has not fully recovered after being hit by weak demand, and some private investors have no clear investment direction, an official at the state planner said at a press conference on Monday.

Some unfriendly comments made online on the private economy and private firms also affected the activity of some firms and local governments, the official added. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)