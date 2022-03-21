Chinese plane, a Boeing 737 with 132 people on board, crashes in province of Guangxi, state media says

Ryan W. Miller, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A Chinese airplane with 132 people on board a domestic flight crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the number of dead or injured. On board were 123 passengers and nine crew members of the China Eastern airline, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Earlier reports said 133 people were on board.

The crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county as the airplane, a China Eastern Boeing 737-800, traveled from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to Guangzhou in the coastal province of Guangdong, aviation officials said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out effort" in the rescue operations and for any potential safety hazards to be investigated.

Fire officials were working to get the flames under control after the crash ignited a blaze on a mountainside. The fire department in Guangxi was organizing 650 rescuers to come to the site, and 117 were already on the scene, People’s Daily reported. Video shared by People's Daily showed smoke billowing from the side of a mountain.

Data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows the China Eastern flight traveling around 30,000 feet before it suddenly dropped. The airplane was traveling at its cruising altitude speed of 523 mph, according to the data.

This screen grab taken from video from The Paper and received via AFPTV on March 21, 2022 shows ambulances turning off onto a side road upon arrival after a China Eastern reportedly crashed in Teng County in Wuzhou City, Guangxi province. The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people &quot;crashed&quot; in southwest China, the state flight regulator confirmed on March 21, with the number of casualties unknown according to the country&#39;s state broadcaster.
This screen grab taken from video from The Paper and received via AFPTV on March 21, 2022 shows ambulances turning off onto a side road upon arrival after a China Eastern reportedly crashed in Teng County in Wuzhou City, Guangxi province. The China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people "crashed" in southwest China, the state flight regulator confirmed on March 21, with the number of casualties unknown according to the country's state broadcaster.

China Eastern, based in Shanghai, is one of the country's top airlines, serving 248 destinations domestically and internationally.

Boeing said in a statement it was aware of the reports of the crash and "working to gather more information."

The Boeing 737-800 was delivered to China Eastern in June 2015 and flying for more than six years. The aircraft first debuted in the 1990s, and Boeing has made over 5,200 of the popular commercial plane.

In January 2020, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a type of 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines. All 176 people on board were killed.

People sit in a temporarily cordoned off area for the relatives of the victims aboard China Eastern&#39;s flight MU5735, in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of south China&#39;s Guangdong Province, Monday, March 21, 2022.
People sit in a temporarily cordoned off area for the relatives of the victims aboard China Eastern's flight MU5735, in Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Monday, March 21, 2022.

The aircraft is different from the 737 Max model, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in recent years. China recently cleared that model of plane to return to service.

China's most recent fatal civilian airline accident occurred in 2010 when a Henan Airlines flight crashed while landing in fog in Yichun in Heilongjiang province. Forty-four people were killed and the pilot was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2004, a China Eastern flight from Baotou in Inner Mongolia crashed into a lake shortly after takeoff, killing 55 people.

TRAGEDY IN ARKANSAS: At least 1 dead, 28 injured after gunfire 'swept across a crowd' at Arkansas car show

CLARENCE THOMAS IN HOSPITAL: Supreme Court's most-senior justice admitted to hospital with infection

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chinese plane crash: Boeing 737 with 132 on board, state media says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Boeing shares fall after 737 plane crashes in Southern China

    The cause of the crash was not immediately known and media reported that rescue workers had found no sign of survivors. Boeing said it was working to gather more information. "Can confirm the plane has crashed," China Eastern Airlines said in a statement.

  • China is on the right side of history over Russian war in Ukraine: foreign minister

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Saturday that 'China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China.'

  • Chinese Boeing jet crashes in mountains with 132 on board, no sign of survivors

    The plane was flying from the southwestern city of Kunming, capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou, capital of Guangdong, bordering Hong Kong. China Eastern said the cause of the crash, in which the plane descended at a final rate of 31,000 feet a minute according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24, was under investigation. The airline said it had provided a hotline for relatives of those on board and sent a working group to the site.

  • China Eastern: Plane carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi hills

    The Boeing 737 crashed into a hillside in southern China, and there are fears no one survived.

  • China Eastern airliner with 132 on board crashes in southern China, state media says

    China Eastern airliner with 132 on board crashes in southern China, state media says

  • China flight carrying 132 people crashes in Guangxi province

    Boeing 737 had 123 passengers and nine crew on board when it crashed near city of Wuzhou sparking fire on mountainside

  • Wall Street uneven in premarket after best week since 2020

    BEIJING — Wall Street pointed toward an uneven open on Monday as investors kept an eye on efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the same for the S&P 500 inched up less than 0.1%. Russia’s attack has pushed oil prices up another $4 per barrel and added to uncertainty about the global economic outlook. “It appears that there is a 50-50 chance of continuing with the pick-up in market sentiments,” Tan Boon Heng of Miz

  • Boeing 737 Was Plunging at 350MPH in Moments Before Crash in China with 132 Aboard

    South China Morning PostA Boeing 737 airliner with 132 people aboard has crashed into a mountainous area in southern China in what looks set to be the country’s most deadly plane crash for decades. The aircraft, on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, slammed into a thick forest of bamboo on a hillside in Guanxi province, from which thick smoke and huge flames could be seen rising on a video posted by the South China Morning Post. Tracking data showed the aircraft cruising at 29,100 f

  • China crash rare disaster for state-run airlines

    China is, along with North America and Europe, one of the world’s top three air travel markets. It has dramatically improved safety since a string of deadly crashes in the 1990s and 2000s. China hasn’t reported a crash of a commercial flight with more than five fatalities since 2010.

  • Shelling hits shopping district in Kyiv

    STORY: Emergency servicemen put out fire and searched for survivors among piles of wreckage of the destroyed building.Outside an avenue of shops dead bodies were laid covered on the ground.Russia's invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced more than 3 million and raised fears of a wider confrontation between Russia and the United States.Russian President Vladimir Putin says the "special military operation", which started on February 24, is aimed at disarming Ukraine and rooting out dangerous nationalists.

  • How Beijing's propaganda is hurting my relationship with my Chinese grandparents

    Our conversations are ever more fraught as Chinese state media pushes Putin's war in Ukraine

  • Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south

    BEIJING (AP) — A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in the southern province of Guangxi on Monday, officials said. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement the crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, it added. There was no immediate word on numbers of dead and injured. The plane was carrying 123 passeng

  • Kremlin says no significant progress in peace talks with Ukraine

    Moscow has accused Kyiv of stalling peace talks by making proposals unacceptable for Russia. Ukraine has said it is willing to negotiate but will not surrender or accept Russian ultimatums. Speaking to reporters on a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said significant progress in the talks still had to be made for there to be a basis for a possible meeting between President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

  • Switzerland must freeze Russian oligarchs' accounts, says Polish PM

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Switzerland must freeze the accounts of Russian oligarchs in the country and confiscate their assets, the Polish prime minister said on Monday during a visit to Warsaw by Swiss President Ignazio Cassis. In a bid to force a Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine, Western countries have imposed numerous sanctions, including freezing the Russian central bank's assets. "They must be frozen, the assets of Russian oligarchs in Switzerland must be confiscated and I called on the president to see to it that Switzerland approaches this topic decisively," Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

  • Are these London’s best home renovations? Don’t Move, Improve! shortlist announced

    renovation and extension projects are among London's best home improvements for 2022. Architecture award, Don't Move, Improve! will announce winners in May.

  • Lewis Hamilton hails ‘really great result’ after surprise third place in Bahrain

    The Briton took advantage as Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez failed to finish.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have