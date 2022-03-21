Chinese plane, a Boeing 737 with 132 people on board, crashes in province of Guangxi, state media says

A Chinese airplane with 132 people on board a domestic flight crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi, officials said.

There was no immediate word on the number of dead or injured. On board were 123 passengers and nine crew members of the China Eastern airline, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. Earlier reports said 133 people were on board.

The crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county as the airplane, a China Eastern Boeing 737-800, traveled from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to Guangzhou in the coastal province of Guangdong, aviation officials said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called for an "all-out effort" in the rescue operations and for any potential safety hazards to be investigated.

Fire officials were working to get the flames under control after the crash ignited a blaze on a mountainside. The fire department in Guangxi was organizing 650 rescuers to come to the site, and 117 were already on the scene, People’s Daily reported. Video shared by People's Daily showed smoke billowing from the side of a mountain.

Data from the flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows the China Eastern flight traveling around 30,000 feet before it suddenly dropped. The airplane was traveling at its cruising altitude speed of 523 mph, according to the data.

China Eastern, based in Shanghai, is one of the country's top airlines, serving 248 destinations domestically and internationally.

Boeing said in a statement it was aware of the reports of the crash and "working to gather more information."

The Boeing 737-800 was delivered to China Eastern in June 2015 and flying for more than six years. The aircraft first debuted in the 1990s, and Boeing has made over 5,200 of the popular commercial plane.

In January 2020, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard accidentally shot down a type of 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines. All 176 people on board were killed.

The aircraft is different from the 737 Max model, which was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in recent years. China recently cleared that model of plane to return to service.

China's most recent fatal civilian airline accident occurred in 2010 when a Henan Airlines flight crashed while landing in fog in Yichun in Heilongjiang province. Forty-four people were killed and the pilot was sentenced to three years in prison.

In 2004, a China Eastern flight from Baotou in Inner Mongolia crashed into a lake shortly after takeoff, killing 55 people.

