Chinese passenger dangles crutch out of car window to force his way into a lane
A passenger dangled their crutch out of a car window to force his way into a lane in northern China.
The dashcam video, filmed in the city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province on June 16, shows an elderly man in the passenger seat stretching a crutch out of the window to block a vehicle.
The motorist in the car that was blocked by the crutch felt angry. But since the elderly man was disabled, the motorist just let him go.