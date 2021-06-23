Chinese passenger dangles crutch out of car window to force his way into a lane

A passenger dangled their crutch out of a car window to force his way into a lane in northern China.

The dashcam video, filmed in the city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province on June 16, shows an elderly man in the passenger seat stretching a crutch out of the window to block a vehicle.

The motorist in the car that was blocked by the crutch felt angry. But since the elderly man was disabled, the motorist just let him go.

