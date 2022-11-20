Chinese owners of British Steel breaks investment promise

British steel works in scunthorpe

The Chinese owners of British Steel have injected only a fraction of the £1.2bn they promised to invest despite begging British taxpayers for a bailout worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Jingye, the largely unknown Chinese company that acquired British Steel almost three years ago, has pumped in just £156m since acquiring the business in a Government-supported takeover in March 2020, the Telegraph can disclose.

Jingye is threatening to close one of the plant’s two blast furnaces and make 2,000 people at the British Steel works redundant unless Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, agrees to provide state aid totalling hundreds of millions of pounds.

China has been “busy fishing into our pond” when it comes to industrial assets, said former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who called upon the Government to safeguard strategic industries such as steel.

The move places a large question mark over the company’s intentions, he said, since prior deals suggest that “China is not a reliable partner, it's a threat to us.”

Filings show that the capital has been injected as loans from the steel plant’s Beijing-controlled parent company, meaning not one penny has been invested in equity, according to recently filed accounts.

Structuring Jingye’s investment as debt rather than equity means should the Scunthorpe plant crash once more into insolvency, the Chinese company’s loans would be repaid before unsecured creditors such as staff and suppliers.

A British Steel spokesman said: “Jingye has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to support the ongoing transformation of the business and is committed to investing in the long-term future of British Steel as we transition to net zero. The steel we make can play a central role in transitioning to a low-carbon, circular economy and we’ve ambitious plans to invest in a range of technologies to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations, with solutions that are globally recognised and accepted.”

British Steel employs more than 4,000 people and is considered a nationally-significant asset, producing large amounts of steel for the railways and other major projects.

The Chinese firm has been locked in talks with Whitehall officials for months to unlock fresh payments from British taxpayers.

Long-delayed accounts filed at Companies House earlier this month reveal for the first time the extent of Jingye’s investment in British Steel to date.

A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire - LINDSEY PARNABY /AFP

The accounts relate to the period ending December 2020. Any additional investment by Jingye would still have to be disclosed between December 2020 and the date at which the accounts were finalised.

The filings were approved by the British Steel board on Oct 27, 2022.

Bosses said that “the group and parent company can be self-sufficient under current facility arrangements but recognise any recall of short-term shareholder funding, for which there is no formal extension agreement, would challenge the group and parent company liquidity position”.

This was despite appealing to UK taxpayers for state aid to pay levies to cover carbon emissions.

British Steel’s plight has become increasingly more perilous since Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister from Liz Truss. Downing Street is now understood to be taking a tougher approach towards state aid for the Chinese-owned company.

China’s track record of steel dumping makes its ownership of the Scunthorpe mill a strange choice, said Sir Iain. He said the Government must press ahead with classing the country as a threat in order to safeguard key industries.

Sir Iain said: “Declare China as a threat, as we do with Russia - that immediately starts to put pressure on any Chinese entity that intends to invest or buy in the UK.”

“It tightens up the response to China, makes us look at this properly, investigate properly, find out what the safeguards are, because then we're able to declare certain things or strategic interest and that would include steel making.”

British Steel’s auditors were not optimistic about the company’s ability to continue trading without financial support from Beijing. Mazars, which resigned as auditor earlier this year in a row over fees, said a “material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt of the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter”.

Jingye pledged to invest £1.2bn when it acquired British Steel 20 months ago after the business fell into a Government-run insolvency in 2019.

Li Huiming, Jingye’s chief executive said at the time: “It has not been an easy journey since we first announced our intentions in November but the longer I have spent in Scunthorpe, the more I have come to believe in the successful future of these steelworks and the employees that have made them famous throughout the world.

“Together, we can forge a new partnership that will mark the beginning of a new illustrious chapter in the history of British steelmaking.”

Mr Shapps is now under pressure to explain on what basis British taxpayers should pump money into British Steel before Jingye invests its full previously-pledged £1.2bn.

British Steel said it is studying how to decarbonise its plant. “If the study is successful, we will undertake an industrial-scale demonstration which could see the technology developed and rolled out across all our operations including our main manufacturing base in Scunthorpe. It could also be adopted by other UK steelmakers,” a spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Government said ministers are "in discussion with the steel sector on achieving their sustainable and competitive long-term future".

They added: “We recognise that businesses are feeling the impact of high global energy prices, including steel producers, which is why we announced the Energy Bill Relief Scheme to bring down costs. This is in addition to extensive support we have provided to the steel sector as a whole to help with energy costs, worth more than £800m since 2013.”

Jingye was contacted for comment.