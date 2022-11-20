Chinese owners of British Steel breaks investment promise

Oliver Gill
·5 min read
British steel works in scunthorpe
British steel works in scunthorpe

The Chinese owners of British Steel have injected only a fraction of the £1.2bn they promised to invest despite begging British taxpayers for a bailout worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

Jingye, the largely unknown Chinese company that acquired British Steel almost three years ago, has pumped in just £156m since acquiring the business in a Government-supported takeover in March 2020, the Telegraph can disclose.

Jingye is threatening to close one of the plant’s two blast furnaces and make 2,000 people at the British Steel works redundant unless Grant Shapps, the Business Secretary, agrees to provide state aid totalling hundreds of millions of pounds.

China has been “busy fishing into our pond” when it comes to industrial assets, said former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, who called upon the Government to safeguard strategic industries such as steel.

The move places a large question mark over the company’s intentions, he said, since prior deals suggest that “China is not a reliable partner, it's a threat to us.”

Filings show that the capital has been injected as loans from the steel plant’s Beijing-controlled parent company, meaning not one penny has been invested in equity, according to recently filed accounts.

Structuring Jingye’s investment as debt rather than equity means should the Scunthorpe plant crash once more into insolvency, the Chinese company’s loans would be repaid before unsecured creditors such as staff and suppliers.

A British Steel spokesman said: “Jingye has invested hundreds of millions of pounds to support the ongoing transformation of the business and is committed to investing in the long-term future of British Steel as we transition to net zero. The steel we make can play a central role in transitioning to a low-carbon, circular economy and we’ve ambitious plans to invest in a range of technologies to reduce the carbon intensity of our operations, with solutions that are globally recognised and accepted.”

British Steel employs more than 4,000 people and is considered a nationally-significant asset, producing large amounts of steel for the railways and other major projects.

The Chinese firm has been locked in talks with Whitehall officials for months to unlock fresh payments from British taxpayers.

Long-delayed accounts filed at Companies House earlier this month reveal for the first time the extent of Jingye’s investment in British Steel to date.

A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire - LINDSEY PARNABY /AFP
A steelworker watches as molten steel pours from one of the Blast Furnaces during 'tapping' at the British Steel - Scunthorpe plant in north Lincolnshire - LINDSEY PARNABY /AFP

The accounts relate to the period ending December 2020. Any additional investment by Jingye would still have to be disclosed between December 2020 and the date at which the accounts were finalised.

The filings were approved by the British Steel board on Oct 27, 2022.

Bosses said that “the group and parent company can be self-sufficient under current facility arrangements but recognise any recall of short-term shareholder funding, for which there is no formal extension agreement, would challenge the group and parent company liquidity position”.

This was despite appealing to UK taxpayers for state aid to pay levies to cover carbon emissions.

British Steel’s plight has become increasingly more perilous since Rishi Sunak took over as Prime Minister from Liz Truss. Downing Street is now understood to be taking a tougher approach towards state aid for the Chinese-owned company.

China’s track record of steel dumping makes its ownership of the Scunthorpe mill a strange choice, said Sir Iain. He said the Government must press ahead with classing the country as a threat in order to safeguard key industries.

Sir Iain said: “Declare China as a threat, as we do with Russia - that immediately starts to put pressure on any Chinese entity that intends to invest or buy in the UK.”

“It tightens up the response to China, makes us look at this properly, investigate properly, find out what the safeguards are, because then we're able to declare certain things or strategic interest and that would include steel making.”

British Steel’s auditors were not optimistic about the company’s ability to continue trading without financial support from Beijing. Mazars, which resigned as auditor earlier this year in a row over fees, said a “material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt of the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter”.

Jingye pledged to invest £1.2bn when it acquired British Steel 20 months ago after the business fell into a Government-run insolvency in 2019.

Li Huiming, Jingye’s chief executive said at the time: “It has not been an easy journey since we first announced our intentions in November but the longer I have spent in Scunthorpe, the more I have come to believe in the successful future of these steelworks and the employees that have made them famous throughout the world.

“Together, we can forge a new partnership that will mark the beginning of a new illustrious chapter in the history of British steelmaking.”

Mr Shapps is now under pressure to explain on what basis British taxpayers should pump money into British Steel before Jingye invests its full previously-pledged £1.2bn.

British Steel said it is studying how to decarbonise its plant. “If the study is successful, we will undertake an industrial-scale demonstration which could see the technology developed and rolled out across all our operations including our main manufacturing base in Scunthorpe. It could also be adopted by other UK steelmakers,” a spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Government said ministers are "in discussion with the steel sector on achieving their sustainable and competitive long-term future".

They added: “We recognise that businesses are feeling the impact of high global energy prices, including steel producers, which is why we announced the Energy Bill Relief Scheme to bring down costs. This is in addition to extensive support we have provided to the steel sector as a whole to help with energy costs, worth more than £800m since 2013.”

Jingye was contacted for comment.

Latest Stories

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. WATCH | Victorious Howe covers 1,500 metres in 1 minute 43.38 seconds: Fellow Canadians Tyson Lan

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Duvernay-Tardif back with Jets after working on residency

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The Doctor is back in — on the football field. Veteran guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif signed with the Jets' practice squad Friday, giving New York some depth on a unit hit hard by injuries this season. Duvernay-Tardif stepped away from football after spending the last two months of last season with the Jets so he could begin working on his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital. “It's phenomenal,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said of Duvernay-Tardif balancing b

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • On and off the field, Manitobans playing key roles for Grey Cup weekend in Regina

    Even though Regina is hosting this year's CFL final, people from Manitoba are playing important roles during the Grey Cup festival that will culminate in Sunday's game. Amanda Smart, who is a part of a Vancouver-based production company called PRP, is one of the stage managers for Sunday's pre-game, halftime show and post-game shows. Smart, who now calls Winnipeg home but is originally from The Pas, in northern Manitoba, says her job is all about timing. While she'll have a great view on game da

  • Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes for hurt his actions caused

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material. Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility. Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently. “I don’t stand for anything

  • Juancho Hernangomez on role with Raptors, FIFA World Cup

    Raptors forward Juancho Hernangomez discusses his role on offence, comfort within Toronto's defence and ranks the teams he's rooting for in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

  • Australian punter Haggerty could be secret weapon in Grey Cup for Argos

    REGINA — John Haggerty could be the Toronto Argonauts' secret weapon Sunday. The Australian-born punter will complete his first CFL season trying to help Toronto defeat Winnipeg in the Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium. The Argos have won in their last six trips to the CFL final while the Bombers, who posted a league-best 15-3 record, are looking for a third consecutive championship. Haggerty will certainly be a double threat for Toronto. The six-foot-five, 225-pound Haggerty has the ability to drive a

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.